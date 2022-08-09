Of street signs and name scrubbing

The newspapers say Khafra Kambon and his Emancipation enterprise, supported by fierce UWI Africanists such as Bridget Brereton, Brinsley Samaroo and Claudius Fergus, are going to sanitise Port of Spain culturally, so that African forebears can rest in peace. Brereton is going to be the primary anti-colonial target person.
I keep a somewhat open mind, though, on what she can contribute here.
It appears that the name-scrubbing project is going to use the model set forth by Sparrow in his calypso, “Keep the City Clean”. The chorus was as follows: they should hold, marabunta Jean; and den hold Picky Head Eileen, and then hold stinking mouth Doreen, if dey want to keep de city clean.
Kambon Inc is going to remove Abercromby, and then move George, and then Henry, and then Frederick. Look Chacon, blanco, bun he. Look Picton, bun he, too. Charlotte, bun she. It is time for bunning. I wonder if they going to Tobago.
If they go down Marabella I hope they leave John Street, Frederick Street and Washington Street alone. Also, Ramdass Street, Centeno, Monty and Prevatt streets.
These streets mean much to Marabella people. I want the emancipation people to stay away from them. Stay away from Bay Road, Agnes Street. It is where me and my boys pitch marble, boys like Zippees, the Thomas brothers, and those now deceased—like Cecil Crawford (Boy Blue), Mulchan Tilbeny (Mullay), Walter Miller, and Bam (Dennis Sylvestre). Where we spin top, fly kite, run lamp post-to-lamp post race, fight.
This Kambon Inc model can also be seen in the pandemic approach of Dr Parasram, where you have to sanitise everything before you enter a building. People even spraying under your shoe. The whole intent here is to exorcise colonial jumbie, so our African ancestors could rest in peace. A fellow say, well Kambon, what about Chinatown, in the middle of the black mecca? But this probably would qualify as post-colonial, and not Europeans. The Chinese safe.
OK. But this past week, for some reason, I spent much of one day thinking about my long-deceased mother, who used to have a stall in the George Street market in the 1940s and ’50s. She used to have me in a box next to her. With Anna, Rutina, Julie, Christiana and Nelling, Grenadian women, with stalls next to her. The market policeman used to come around, and a zaboca used to keep him in line. I remember her sadness when the DOMA people got the state to move the location of the market to the la basse. I mean the trolley used to stop right in front of the market.
So, instead of just coming down lavantee Hill to the market, where she and her group of women would sit around their stalls of zaboca, seamoss, spice and clove and Grenadian chocolate, they now had to find a way to get from town to the la basse.
And that was the end of my mother’s market days. She grieved. And was not the same after that.
I think that these UWI people, and indeed these Emancipation Committee people must be idle. I have heard nothing about urban renewal in East Dry River. They think they could solve black suffering here merely by removing signs.
This is not 1970 when Kambon was a youth and naïve, calling for black power, and second-guessing Eric Williams, who was at the table when The UWI was imagined as an idea. He could never be as black as Williams.
Raffique Shah ended the whole black power business.
There are more black people in this country (about 490,000) than there are people in many Caribbean islands. Grenada has 112,000 people; Barbados, 290,000. So, when you sub-contract the priorities of black people to a corporate group called the Emancipation Support Committee, what you get is some inane, top down, insular, rendering of what black people need. Some things are obvious. I cannot walk up Laventille like I used to when I was a child.
I gave Kambon a copy of the Academic Performance Index report showing that only one school in Port of Spain was excelling. Nineteen were in academic despair. Almost every school in East Port of Spain was on academic watch. No academic pulse in them. Why do the Emancipation people not demand the removal of the denominations from urban schools? Catholic and Anglican schools have failed. Why do they not speak up when black children are excluded from certain schools?
The other day somebody say they caught a rare glimpse of a black girl in the Naparima school yard at La Pique. A black swan. Can the Emancipation Committee not say that every creed and race should find an equal place in our schools?
Able-bodied black men are reduced to inane CEPEP work. Black children failing, and being sent to Golden Grove. It seems to me that fixing Laventille has to be a very high-priority item on any black agenda, because Laventille is the black mecca.
What are the common places here? Poverty, crime, failing schools, unsafe living environments, shanties within sight of the Parliament, unemployment. These speak of wastage of the human resource. African stagnation. Absence of an African middle class. This is not just Laventille; it is Toco, Sangre Grande, Tobago, Point Fortin, La Brea, Marabella, Gasparillo.
I am a bit fed up with Emancipation Committee fixations on issues such as the right of children to wear cornrows.
There is retrogression in black communities. Needed then is comprehensive analysis, the coming-together of communities, the imagining of futures, and courses of action to help communities become whole again. But we will have Kambon Inc, erasing colonial names in town, on behalf of a Government bereft of ideas for the improvement of black people.
—Author Theodore Lewis is professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota.