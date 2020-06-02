Natalie Williams’ rise to journalistic stardom in Trinidad and Tobago was propelled by a question she put to then sitting prime minister Basdeo Panday — whether he had pulled strings for a friend to secure a State contract. Mr Panday’s indignant response to her was “that’s insulting.” Unflinching, she continued to pursue him on the question.
There was a gaping absence of any of that kind of attention in the pursuit of a respectable response from Prime Minister Rowley on the Venezuela question at the last post-Cabinet press conference. The Prime Minister was allowed to go unchallenged about why should he not have talks with representatives of the Maduro government. That was never the issue. The matter has to do with the serial mishandling of the arrangements for those discussions, and the cloak and dagger manner in which relevant information has been unearthed.
But the spotlight has shifted dramatically now to the exhibition of open rebellion inside the ruling party with its epicentre in the La Brea constituency.
One source was reported to have asked rhetorically on Friday, in the event of a future narrow parliamentary majority inclusive of Robert Le Hunte, to what extent could that government rely on support from Le Hunte. So apparently they are saying no to independence of thought. They want absolute loyalty. They want assurances of sycophancy. They will not accept his declaration of abiding loyalty to the party. His position as party vice-chairman counts for nothing against the realities of how he came to be the nominee. Getting the support of 20 out of 22 members of the constituency executive, and 85 per cent support from party groups doesn’t speak for itself. This points to a certain nervousness among the leadership. You can be trusted to continue as vice-chairman of the party, but not as an MP, in the service of that very party, a party which survived the Rowley-Manning battles after 1995 up to 2010.
In some senses, you begin to wonder whether this is not now the Rowley National Movement, in the same way that the late Muriel Donawa-Mc Davidson had warned of what she began to notice – the emergence of “Patrick’s National Movement”.
The harassed La Brea constituency executive is back out to find another prospect.
On the same day that the Prime Minister is telling the rest of the nation, “let’s unite as one people to build the country”, the party he leads is reported to be “in turmoil.” Except, of course, if you accept that this reporting is a part of the media pursuit of interests which are inimical to those of the governing party and the country.
According to one report: “Sources told GML Rowley was adamant he did not want to hear anything about Le Hunte, insisting the incident that led to Le Hunte’s resignation is not an isolated case.” So, again, to hell with the considered position of the La Brea constituency executive and its party groups. Unless, of course, this is also to be part of the paper’s competing interests with those of the nation and the people.
“Le Hunte’s disagreement is with Dr Rowley, not with the PNM,” one member of the La Brea constituency and candidate search party is quoted as saying. The depth of feeling among them is admirable, if only from the fact that they cling to the courage of their convictions. They have stood up to be counted.
Wayne Wood, chairman of the executive, said his team would do as told, to search for other candidates. This may be the way it has been done in the past, but those who speak most intimately for the PNM in La Brea are telling the screening committee and the political leader himself that this is insulting to them.
As reported by the party’s PRO, the screening committee “in its wisdom,” makes the final determination as to who gets past the post and who doesn’t.
The constituency’s youth arm calls for what it insists is “the selection of a candidate based on democracy, not dictatorship.” What they are being ordered to do is dictatorship in action. “Failure to recognise our choice and the representation we require will show itself somewhere very soon. We remain disenchanted and not enthusiastic on the coming polls.” These are strong words, ominous sentiments from the vanguard elements in a section of the ruling party for which discipline has been part of its grand claim, putting itself above and beyond all others.
Executive member Debbie Reid was even more forthright. If the party refuses to budge on this matter, “they will feel the brunt on election day. That is not a threat, it is a promise,” she declared.
There have been references to the open warfare which took place between the party leader and Prime Minister and his immediate predecessor and the fact that he survived to arrive at his current position. The people of the PNM in La Brea articulate a realisation here and now of how, perhaps once again, “do so ent like so.”