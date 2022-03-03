Offensive behaviour

Tribute to T&T Olympian Deon Lendore by Balliram Maharaj, CEO of ADM Imports & Export Distributors and close friend to the Lendore family.

Deon’s funeral service took place yesterday at the Santa Rosa RC Church.

Rev Father Stephen, thank you for giving me the privilege to make a tribute on the celebration of life of Deon Lendore, a son of the soil from Mount Pleasant, Arima, Trinidad and Tobago.