Oh, how I love you, Rosina

A wave of emotions almost overwhelmed me. Yesterday she will have marked her 76th year on Earth. There are signs of ageing, of course, but not too many that they will have diminished her beauty.

Age has also come with some of the infirmities that accompany it, but none as crippling as Parkinson’s disease that has lodged itself in me. Not that she needs reassuring, but I often profess my love to her. We smile at and with each other. Being my wife, she has been through what few women, especially the wives of public figures, endure.