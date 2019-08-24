Old-time self-help makes comeback against today bad-pay

MAYBE it should be called the watermark. It’s the measure of how-low-can-you-go in an age when spending cutbacks become the default practice in government. Months ago, it was the National Library that could not commit to supplying drinking water for staff. Many months before that, in a unit significantly titled Treasury Division, managers were warning that no funds were available to provide drinking water, toilet paper and paper towels.
Inside the real world of work today, no assurance covers basic supplies that had for long been taken as a given. Last week, Prime Minister Keith Rowley was orating thanks to the People’s Republic of China government for its donation of 200 police motor bikes. He microphoned the desirability of proper maintenance of the bikes and of superior personnel management, through use of GPS equipment, uncovering the whereabouts of the police riders. He went further, throwing words at the “many” grievously unproductive public servants, who “make the most noise when the pay is late”.
Late pay, continuing month after month for some luckless officers, has been a largely unspoken reality, compounding the in-service experience of uncertainty reaching financial peril. Cleaners engaged by denominational school boards have claimed to be waiting unpaid since June, as the Finance Ministry Comptroller of Accounts withholds permission for their cheques to be cut.
“They just playing games with us. They not serious,” fumed Sharon Mungroo, speaking for the school boards.
Resentful of the Rowley productivity plain talk, PSA president Watson Duke vented that “it hurts us to the core”. He threw back words of abuse toward the Prime Minister. He railed against the sacrifice undergone by public servants through having to tote toilet paper from home to the office. Finance Minister Colm Imbert evidently struggles to pay salaries, even if not always on time, and also to pay debt instalments. All to the end of keeping the Port of Spain Twin-Towers ship credibly afloat.
Nor is it just Central government public servants who, undeservingly or not, are made to wait late for their month-end pay. Regional corporations have also been pleading with the Finance Ministry to loosen its tight fist, and lighten the burden of bad-pay practice that far-flung local councillors have been obliged to bear. As it backed away from a threat to lay off 120, the Siparia Regional Corporation noted that their remaining on the payroll will be at the cost of expenditure allocated for “material and supplies and minor equipment”. Expenditure on drinking water and toilet paper must count for little against the alternative saving of jobs.
The money is not there, unfailingly to be released on time. This must be a straightforward, but little-admitted, fact of life. Here is a government blighted by diminishing revenue and expanded commitments. The Imbert-Rowley financial administration remains both stretched and stressed, even if given to tough talk about keeping the T&T ship above water and on a non-IMF course. In response to political threats and/or public scandal, the Imbert Treasury managers prove incapable of being scared or shamed into writing up vouchers and cheques. Meanwhile, one positive outcome appears to be emergence of a mood favouring fresh interest in self-help.
From Gordon Miller Junction to Morin Bay in Fishing Pond, near Sangre Grande, roadway potholes had sunk 12 inches deep, holding water to facilitate mosquito breeding. As stagnant water also stank in uncleared drains, villagers forsook the option of media-friendly, tyre-burning, protests. Instead, they took up forks, shovels, hoes and other tools, and themselves undertook a mile and a half of road repair.
Such achievements must have impressed UNC Cumuto/Manzanilla MP Christine Newallo-Hosein and PNM chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation Terry Martin Rondon. “I am tired of making complaints to the relevant authorities, but nothing seems to happen,” she said.
“I tired beg to have funding to have the road repaired,” he said. Such local-area politicians voice only frustration in their efforts to win infrastructure repair or maintenance cheques from the Imbert Twin Towers.
It turns out now, however, that people directly affected are locally organising themselves to get the necessary corrective work done. Farmers lend machinery and equipment; villagers help however they can with cash and materials.
Faced by the options of do-it-yourself or leaving it undone, people in the affected areas are making self-help strides. Necessary works are being performed.
Bring back the old-time days: so goes a sighful hymn inspired by clear signs of today’s limits on governmental capacity. While disappointment reigns over government failure to come good, memories flash back to more innocent times.
During my own primary school days, children were ordinarily marshalled to sweep and keep their classrooms clean, and even to plant and maintain gardens. In the activist heyday of the 1960s-1970s, community groups, dismissing State irrelevance, sprang up, advancing a mission to clean up their areas.
Flash forward to 2019. Chacachacare got cleaned up by Suntory Beverage and Green Circle Environment volunteers who, as they worked, made real Mr Killa’s Soca Monarch chorus: “Pick up something! Grab something! Anything! Run with it!”