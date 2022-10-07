Joe Biden has been making some of the most progressive changes seen in the history of American education. In concrete terms, his aim is to extend the quantum of free education to all from 13 years to 17 years.
The plan is to make pre-school available to all at age three, and to extend support beyond secondary schooling through two years of community college. Since most four-year universities in the US accept credits earned at community colleges, the proposal will increase the chances of many to complete university education since their cost would be cut in half.
In addition to this, Biden is erasing all debt incurred by graduates who had taken loans to attend university. This loan-forgiveness aspect of his education plan will be a real help to black graduates for whom the cost of education is prohibitive.
What we must not lose sight of is the philosophy behind Biden’s approach to education—with its strong democratic foundation. He is opening up access to all.
America has had a troubled history when it comes to education, with blacks either being excluded, or segregated.
Education for slaves gradually emerged as a consideration in colonial America, because it was the basis of Christian proselytising. An early prime mover for slave education was the Society for the Propagation of the Gospel in Foreign Parts (SPG)—a body constituted in England, in 1701, by the Church of England, with an eye on creating converts to Christianity among subject people in new colonised lands. America was a prime target because of the presence of native Indians and African slaves. The aim and purpose of SPG was “to convert the heathen of all races, whether Europeans, Indians, or Negroes”.
The SPG also had a front seat in Caribbean slavery.
A first major accomplishment of the SPG was the establishment of a school for black children in New York in 1704. By 1707, enrolment was up to 75.
In 1739, some 50 black slaves engaged in a deadly revolt in Stono, South Carolina. White colonists in the state’s Assembly reacted to this in 1740, enacting the “Bill for the better ordering and governing of Negroes and other slaves in this province”, also known as the Negro Act of 1740. This law debarred Africans from learning to read, moving freely, and assembling in groups. It also established penalties for helping the literacy of slaves in any way. Other southern states followed South Carolina.
Beyond the early work of the SPG, there were widespread initiatives across both north and south aimed at spreading literacy among the black slave population. One real difference between Caribbean and American slavery was that in America, many states did not have slavery, and accommodated free slaves. Africans in free states started an education movement dedicated to African slaves and their children. This led to an up-tick in literacy among them. Freed slaves started their own schools in Charleston, South Carolina, and in Boston.
Emancipation of slaves in the US came in 1863—three decades after emancipation in the Caribbean. Because of this, many slaves survived into the 20th century and were able to recount their experiences.
The scholar Janet Cornelius was able to interview 272 ex-slaves on their education experience. Of these, about five per cent indicated they had learned to read and write. Many recounted the graduated schemes of punishment for those who were found to be engaged in literacy acts. The Census of 1850 showed the literacy rate of people in free states to be 93 per cent; and in southern states, 81 per cent. Literacy among blacks was ten per cent.
Fast-forward to 1954, and blacks were before the Supreme Court in the landmark Brown vs the Schoolboard, litigating against the practice of racially segregated schools. They won that case, which led to desegregation of schools, at least on paper. This was followed by the broader civil rights acts of 1964 and 1968 that prohibited discrimination concerning the sale, rental and financing of housing based on race or religion. In 1965, President Lyndon Johnson signed the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) into law. This act provided for “full educational opportunity” as America’s “first national goal”. It was a civil rights law.
Fast-forward to 2001 and the end of the Clinton administration and the beginning of Bush II, and there was still need for legislation, in the form of the No Child Left Behind Act, which held out sanctions to states and school districts that did not comply with measures aimed at improving the educational performance especially of minorities. The No Child Left Behind (NCLB) Act became law in 2002, under Bush II. It required states to administer annual tests of the reading and mathematics, and to demonstrate progress toward raising the scores of all pupils to a level defined as “proficient” or higher by 2014.
Next came Obama in 2009, with deep interest in equality in education. He embraced the No Child Left behind Act, then introduced his own legislation aimed at raising standards for all children. The “Every Student Succeeds Act” (ESSA) was signed by him in 2015. This bipartisan measure reauthorised the 50-year-old Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA), the nation’s national education law and long-standing commitment to equal opportunity for all pupils.
The ESSA law builds on key areas of progress in recent years, made possible by the efforts of educators, communities, parents and pupils across the country. Teachers are required to meet higher standards for certification. Schools that failed to meet their goals would be subject to sanctions. Now we have President Biden, here in 2022, still legislating for equality in education in the US.
If we look back in our own existence since 1962, we have seen Presidents Kennedy, Johnson, Clinton, Bush II, Obama and now Biden fighting for equal educational opportunity for all children, and creating and modifying laws, to this end.
Meanwhile, we remain stuck on the Concordat of 1960, which came before Independence, and is not even a law, and not in our Constitution. We want our education to stay just so, as in 1960. We like it so. Doh touch we Carnival. Trinidad is nice. Trinidad is a paradise. Who doh like it could get to hell outta here.
—Author Theodore Lewis is professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota.
