One of the most fundamental tools of the journalism trade is the dictum which says there must forever be a commitment to fact, to correctness and to independence. Such were the words delivered by Simon Li, an editing and management consultant in the US. A graduate of the Columbia University School of Journalism, he was delivering opening remarks at the 2022 World Congress of the International Press Institute last week Thursday.
It is there in October 1950 that the organisation began, and last week’s celebrations represented a commitment delayed by two years because of the Covid pandemic. The organisation had intended it to be a 70th-anniversary celebration two years ago. It turned out to be the first in-person gathering of adherents from the four corners of the globe, with room also for those who locked on online, as had developed during these intervening two years.
With the over-arching theme of “Journalism on the Frontline of Democracy”, last week’s three-day gathering featured such discussions as Journalism Under Attack; Journalism and Democracy; Life on the Press Freedom frontline; Local Journalism on a global scale; Best of Frenemies—Media and the (social media) “platforms”; and Confronting media capture and defending pluralism.
Participants also engaged in facing such ongoing challenges as finding “new models for a new audience”, and in deciding “what next for journalism”.
These are questions and concerns for practitioners in the first and developed world, equally as they are for those of us in the Third and still developing world.
Declaring the IPI is “as much needed today as it was when it was formed 52 years ago”, Mr Li told his audience the commitment to “fact, correctness and independence” remains as integral to our mission as they ever have been.
Whether in the advanced societies or those such as ours, aspiring forever to make a difference, the issues are the same. All over the world, it seems, we must struggle against tendencies towards misinformation, and downright disinformation. In the session on “Journalism under attack”, one panellist related the tale of a female journalist who became a mental case, following the online attacks she received during an investigation into human trafficking.
Backing up that disclosure, a female member of the panel talked about the reality of attacks “interestingly when we reach out for comment” on a developing story.
“When we write about really tough situations, the feedback is vicious,” Sally Buzbee told her audience at that session. She referred to a female colleague who received death threats, and for whom it was “enormously difficult to protect online”. She said female journalists, in particular, continued to be harassed, attacked and threatened. Some people, she said, encourage a fight-back. But, she sighed, “I don’t really know how to respond.”
Ms Buzbee is listed in the panel line up as the executive editor at The Washington Post newspaper.
Comments such as hers contain deep resonance with our situation here in Trinidad and Tobago and across the Caribbean, as matters of fact.
We have become more than familiar with the accusations about “fake news” when those in power and authority feel stung by reporting and commentary that comes too close to their corns.
One senior police officer complained to me a couple years ago about what he said was Denyse Renne’s attempt to do to a senior police officer “the same thing she is doing to (the then-police commissioner) Gary Griffith. Before her, Camini Marajh was disparaged by some as “the Libel Queen”. This is because her persistent, dogged pursuit of information others would have preferred to keep hidden often resulted in legal action, meant principally to silence her.
In his address at the Caribbean Broadcasting Union’s annual assembly in Tobago last month, the Prime Minister bemoaned what he saw as the prevalence of “he said/she said” journalism in the local press. He chose not to acknowledge the on-the-ground realities of the daily news-gathering business. Many of the issues worthy of coverage must go ahead of the baked-in processes regarding so-called investigative reporting.
Dr Rowley also sought to rehash the decades-old tribunes from UNESCO concerning journalism in developing countries. This amounts to what governments such as that of the then-Burnham administration in Guyana referred to as “development-support journalism”. One close-up example of that for me was my on-the-ground experience with Hugh Hamilton, then a reporter with the Guyana Broadcasting Corporation during the American intervention in Grenada in October 1983.
After two days of speaking with people on the streets of St George’s, during the earliest days of that exercise, he said there was nothing he could report to his principals back home. We could find not a single soul who was anything but both thumbs up for the “yankee invasion”.
Development support journalism, as it was called, does not sit well with freedom and democracy, and with a free press in such societies.
—Andy Johnson is a
veteran journalist