On the prospect of Skyfall

We are an artificial country. We are not authors of it. We did not fight for independence like Americans did. We were granted it when Britain saw the writing on the wall, as colonies (Singapore, Malaysia, Ghana, etc) declared independence. Sir Hilary Beckles could read in this only that Britain owes us repatriation money. Well, maybe we need a separate repatriation man, so he could find time to run the university.
Because nothing besides graduates is coming out of the university. Nothing like inventions, or innovative ideas. New varieties of fruit. No advice for fishermen. No starting small businesses. No technology thrust.
VS Naipaul warned that we were not creating anything. Max Richards said pan was our most original creation. I agree with that. At the University of Minnesota they have separate infrastructure to deal with patents and inventions. So all over the state there are graduates who started businesses.
Tapia houses were built from the earth. Lloyd Best adopted it. We have to build this country from the earth.
The county had better learn how to leepay like I used to watch the parents of my great deceased friend, the legendary Leslie Boodoo, do.
I go back to the recent death of the Queen, and the long queues. We saw David Beckham taking his turn. We knew he was in the queue because the BBC made a point of it, as they made the larger point of orderly society.
The number of murders in England and Wales for the year ending March 2022 was 696. This is for 60 million people. As I write we are at 160 murders for the year. We have 1.4 million people here. The society helpless; the government hapless.
The chorus of the theme song for the James Bond movie, Skyfall, says: Let the sky fall; When it crumbles; We will stand tall; Face it all together.
I think some people will head for Piarco.
We are finding, six decades on from Independence, that the sky is falling, and the bandits have to beat their last-year record of death.
Instead of standing tall, together, as in the James Bond song, we have to hide under our beds.
We have found that being independent requires more than mere unburdening of the colonial yoke. Lloyd Best said it requires Taking up yuh bed, and hard wuk.
But first there has to be wuk. However, we don’t have a labour market anymore. Young men are taking up windscreen wiping. In Germany and other serious countries they have apprenticeships, where youth learn skills that lead to employment.
In the 1970s here, we used to have OJT programmes for youth.
Basdeo Panday shut down the youth camps and technical schools.
What about technology? Have we heard of the technology revolution in industry? Driverless cars? Down here a driver-less car means the bandits killed him and took de car. Petrotrin’s in ruin and Rowley is fiddling like Nero.
Where is Stuart Young, the wunderkind? Does he have one idea that can lead to youth employment here? Peter wait; Peter wait! Selwyn Cudjoe had him right.
Part of our trouble is that we do not know the dimensions of independence.
Tanty Popo used to say they know book, but they don’t know chapter.
Anyway, I think Canada is an interesting model of a country. It was forged out of struggle, not hope, not prayer. The Treaty of Paris of 1763 ended the French and Indian War/Seven Years’ War between Great Britain and France, and France had to yield Quebec to the British. In 1765, the population of Canada was 69,810. Like some Caribbean islands.
In 1776 America declared independence, triggering the revolutionary war that ended in 1783. In 1783 Britain acknowledged American independence, and the boundary with Canada was agreed upon.
In 1783 the population of Trinidad was 2,763. In that year Chacon decreed The Cedula of Population, with planters, and coloureds, and free blacks. The country was short of people, and the sugar industry was fledgling. Planters, one-percenters, were heading to the south Caribbean, because, with the Haitian revolution, things were hot up north.
Guyana and Trinidad, southerly places, seemed more attractive, and safer. With good sugar lands.
Chacon’s bargain was 16 acres of land to each Roman Catholic man, woman and child, and half as much for each slave brought.
At Independence, our anthem said we are forged in the fire of hope and prayer.
The Pilgrims left England because of religious persecution, and as settlers in New England defended themselves against the British monarch, as they created America, replacing Oxford with Harvard.
Up north, the colonies New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Quebec, and Ontario joined to become the Dominion of Canada in 1867. In 1871, when the first national census was taken, the population of Canada was 3.7 million.
So we can see that there was a time when our region and Canada were fledgeling. At least nominally so. But even if we use 2023 as baseline, can the region ever match the Canadian accomplishment? It will take resolve. Will we ever come to the point to say:
Let the sky fall
When it crumbles
We will stand tall
Face it all together.
When the sky fell in Montserrat, as the Soufrière volcano exploded, Britain sent a ship to the harbour for all those who wished to leave. Only 1,000 people remain on the island now.
If they send a ship down here with the same option, I wonder if there will be any takers?
If the sky falls in this country, monkey go smoke we pipe.
—Author Theodore Lewis is professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota.