On the right track, and moving forward

A mother is gunned down in front of the son she just picked up from school. Authority figures tell us that this was a hit from inside... inside the prisons that is. She was a witness in a murder case. What this says is that, in 2019, such activity is known to be taking place over and over, without regard to all efforts thus far to root it out. There are strict procedures, ostensibly in place, for banned substances going into, and out of the prisons. In the Port of Spain Prison, at least, not even food items are allowed past the reception area. There ought to be no reason why it would be any different at other such facilities.

Yet in the past week, we are told of the finding of cell phones and other prohibited items in the cells and in possession of inmates. The Prisons Commissioner is unable to announce any effective action against anyone, or any group of prison officers who might be identified as allowing such prohibited activity. This is an example of official impotence. A woman police officer is put on notice that she is a marked person because she saw a murder being committed. A Government minister reported that thugs have sent him a direct message, because he wants to put an end to gangsterism regarding the allotment of contracts in his area.

On or around July 25, the murder rate pushed past 300. We were told, in the days leading up to this, that the murder figure, whatever it was then, was 20 less than what it was at the same time last year. This was presented as a form of consolation. Days later, we are told that a round-up and detention of alleged culprits resulted in the absence of murders, for a few days. Well, who tell them to say that. In the very week that followed, there were 23 murders. Seven in one 24-hour period, three the next, four the following day, and so it went. To the point at which, a month later, we are talking 361 murders, as of yesterday.

Some of the details of these crimes tell their own story about the continuing descent to barbarism. Gunmen showed no regard for the children of a man they hunted. They confronted him, in his yard, in front of his four young children. He sought to flee, the reporter said, in an attempt to draw attention away from his home and his children, aged between eight and two. He was 30 years old. He attempted to scale a wall, but got caught in barbed wire. They pounced on him, hanging from the barbed wire, and emptied their guns on him. In full view of the children. In another case, a young man whose father owed a money-lender, reputed to be a gang leader, was set upon, beaten and robbed by persons who said they were working for the money-lender, whose name is well known. This is a young man who submitted himself to training under the Milat programme, with the hope of a better life. He has related tales of how at least two of his training mates were killed, in separate incidents, because they chose alternatives to the aspirations of life after Milat. There was none forthcoming. He said Milat graduates have turned to drug pushing and other unorthodox means of making a dollar.

On the same page with the killing of the man hanging from the barbed wire was a story about a near hit. This man, 35 years old, from Dundonald Hill, St James, was shot multiple times, before managing to run back inside his house. He managed to get to hospital, and was reported as being in a stable condition. He will spend the rest of his life looking over his shoulder.

The woman police officer in Oropune who was witness to a murder in her community almost a year ago received a death threat this past week. A man is killed in a bar during an armed robbery in Gasparillo. He was part of a celebration of his father’s 66th birthday. He was a law clerk.

“Gardener robbed, tortured, murdered.” “Pensioner beaten to death… until she fell off her wheelchair,” two headlines in this newspaper yesterday.

We are nevertheless asked to hold on. “We are on the right track. The police are doing a better job, they have more resources, they are having more successes. The Police Service has been strengthened and is performing better.”

None of this holds any terror for those whose determination it is to get what they are after, by any means necessary, murder being right up there as perhaps option number one. A majority of the rest of us remain increasingly encircled by fear and foreboding

True or not, we are again discussing to what extent we are approaching failed state status.

