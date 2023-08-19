On the road to 2025

Notwithstanding low voter turnout and a repetition of the 7-7 tie, the results of the 2023 local government election produced significant pointers for general election 2025. Principal among these is the fact that the political accommodation worked. The United National Congress (UNC) and the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) together gained 59,000 votes more than the ruling People’s National Movement (PNM).
Regaining bounce and buoyancy, the UNC won the most seats (72) and the most votes 173,961, while the PNM got 68 seats and 130,868 votes—43,000 less than the UNC which made inroads in San Fernando, Sangre Grande, Tunapuna and Arima. One tied district is to be determined. It is quite a striking performance, considering the UNC contested only 110 seats compared with 141 by the PNM. Kamla Persad-Bissessar has further fortified her position as the party’s political leader.
Its accommodation partner, the NTA, which contested the other 31 seats, has now established itself on the political landscape. It took the fight to the PNM in its “safest seats” and, though not winning any, it made inroads, gaining 15,997 votes, significantly reducing previous PNM majorities of “around 2,500 to just around 200 in many districts”, says NTA political leader Gary Griffith. As I predicted previously, this party is now on the cusp of becoming the third force in the country’s politics.
The path is now much clearer, the environment more propitious, for the emergence of that grand alliance of which I wrote one year ago in my column, “Coalition coming”. I said, “As national conditions inevitably worsen, another massive coalition will emerge incrementally to coalesce, like in 1986 and 2010, to challenge the PNM.” It has started with the UNC/NTA accommodation; and this uniting of forces will continue, necessary in this plural society of different races, religions, social and economic backgrounds, all needing representation in the corridors of power. Notwithstanding past imperfections, the country will keep trying coalitions until they are perfected. In other countries, they successfully bring diverse peoples together to save their societies and themselves. The coalition road could only be postponed, not abandoned. The nation needs it and the people will demand it.
The PNM would not say it, but they would have significant concerns over the propulsion the UNC/NTA accommodation could now receive. PNMites would not forget 1986 and 2010 when the National Alliance for Reconstruction and the People’s Partnership (PP) inflicted huge defeats—33-3 and 29-12, respectively. PNM strategists would want a new direction by the Government to stave off a repeat.
Would the administration be jolted into rethinking its approach? Do they have the time?
Things are far gone in this nation. As I have pointed out, we have had a stagnating economy for eight years, elementary, un-diversified and increasingly antiquated in a modern world, while national and individual impoverishment increase. There is deepening social decay, the root of our alarming crime and murder levels, domestic violence, child abuse, school hooliganism, teenage pregnancies and other enormous decadence. And we have ubiquitous national dysfunction where State institutions are failing in their duty to citizens, from the delivery of justice to the collection of garbage. “We are in a mess!” is the common lament everywhere.
Many people feel we have had the worst government since Independence, accentuated by the apparent chronic crassness of the Prime Minister, and that under the leadership of Dr Keith Rowley, our nation has moved to the edge of the abyss. In the two remaining years of their tenure, can this PNM Government change a national condition they allowed to get almost irretrievably worse in their eight squandered years at the helm?
Will the emerging coalition be able to convince the population they can do it? There is not much time. Economic and social policies must be prioritised for the nation’s salvation. Some policy work would have already been done. They must bring these to the fore and articulate them to the population in a convincing style, avoiding complexity, so that citizens high and low, particularly the floating, non-aligned voters, will get a message of substance and capacity for national delivery. And the UNC/NTA must be ready for battle before 2025. An early election is always possible, particularly if the Government is not succeeding in turning the tide in their favour.
The people have again conducted themselves peacefully, with nothing untoward in an often quite heated campaign. But there are allegations of irregularities on election day and the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) must satisfactorily answer. In this administration, where high-level political influence and interference have already derailed and distorted constitutional democratic process, indelibly staining independent offices like the presidency, the Police Service Commission and others, the EBC must be particularly careful. I have been moved to ask, “Will no independent institution be left standing to protect citizens from the putrefying politics of this country?” People are already asking whether the EBC is infected. Expect strident calls for international observers for the next encounter.
The country’s democracy is its most precious resource. Every citizen must be alert to protect it, especially now that we are on the road towards 2025.
—Ralph Maraj