On the road to irrelevance

For those of us who lurk online in the increasingly jaded corners of social media, the general conversations about ChatGPT and AI (artificial intelligence) that are taking place are exactly the kind of conversations that Trinidadians have a natural predilection for. You know the kind. The rum shop kind. The “I saw a video on YouTube the other day” kind. The “it’s the end of the world, so repent” kind. How, persons ask, will teachers be able to discern the work of their pupils from that of an algorithm? Will AI render human labour so unnecessary as to make us redundant in the workforce? After all, as a species, we have a long and proven history of creating and implementing things we do not quite understand the consequences of.
So why then are we not having the conversations? Instead, the hot topics of today are the call by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for international observers to monitor the local government election, the horrendous traffic congestion that seems to be getting worse, and the start of the rainy season and the inevitable flooding it brings.
The explanation seems obvious—the former are things that are immediate, that affect us more overtly. They are external events that trigger an instant internal reaction in our bodies—fear, anxiety, worry. The question of potential election fraud may make you feel anger—either at the possibility that it may happen, or at the suggestion that it could ever happen here.
Sitting in traffic also triggers a physical response—frustration and a deep-set irritation at a system that struggles to adapt to the most minor of occurrences. The start of the rainy season brings with it apprehension and dread, as each year more areas are affected, and greater losses incurred.
However, in many significant ways, our conversations are already anachronistic. Talking about local elections seems farcical, like complaining about the challenges of sending a telegraph. Why? Because the things that truly affect our lives, that cause the greatest disruption, that have the greatest potential of triggering those immediate, physical responses we loathe, are never put to vote. The knee-jerk reaction is, of course, that we elect persons to treat with these issues on our behalf. But they cannot.
WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter have forever changed the way we communicate, and yet no government was voted into power on their strength. No minister of communications was nominated because he was able to deliver on an election promise of free international calls and encrypted messaging. So, too, has no minister of transport ever cut the ribbon at the launch of Waze, delivering to the nation a tool by which we could monitor traffic conditions in real time.
And, as technology continues to progress full speed ahead, they probably never will be able to. Leaders meet internationally to discuss climate change and we pay little to no attention to what they discuss, agree upon or, more applicably, fail to agree upon. Yet hurricane season is upon us and each year we face the increasingly worsening consequences of the failure to adopt meaningful measures to reduce the negative effects of same come home. Local representatives instead meet with their constituents and hand out groceries and mattresses, promise to clean drains and to find a way to prevent floods from happening come next rainy season. We vote them in and out of power, but the truth is, no one government is able to stop the consequences of climate change from occurring. The most they can do is acknowledge the feelings of the persons affected, make them momentarily feel they are at the centre of a story in which they are not even a bit player.
And this is the stage we are at collectively as a country. I am writing this column as if my opinion matters. We argue the issues with friends as if our thoughts count. We comment online as if we are relevant. And yet, arguably, we are not. Our lives are shaped by persons beyond our comprehension—tech giants and billionaires who release into society software and apps and businesses that render entire sectors of our lives redundant or turn the fantastical into immediate reality. Yet we continue to think about our present and future lives without taking into consideration the significant lack of control we have over the things that can stymie or facilitate us living them as we want.
However, as the future of the world continues to be decided without our input, we are not absolved from the consequences. The temporary measures others have tried are failing—Putin declaring war on the strength of a Mother Russia that no longer exists, Brexit implemented on the memory of the sun once never having set on the British Empire, Trump elected as president on the promise of the return to a “great” America that never was. We can observe and take the learnings of these failures and avoid the pain of attempting them ourselves. Or, we can choose to continue as we are, remaining entrenched in our separate factions, caught up in our local stories, failing to position ourselves so we collectively have a voice and a part in our future as a species and not simply as a nation state. To go on choosing the latter will only lead to our continued irrelevance and eventual obsolescence.
—Suszanna Clarke is an attorney-at-law.