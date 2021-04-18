On youth apprenticeship and entrepreneurship

One indelible contribution of the old oil refineries of Pt Fortin, Forest, and Pointe-a-Pierre—companies such as Texaco, Shell, and UBOT—was that they established well-run programmes of apprenticeship. These programmes conferred great skill and discipline on youth, leading the participants into jobs in the oilfields and refineries and beyond. I have heard from Dr David Subran many times about how participation in such a programme as a boy, in the deep south, dictated his life-course.
This apprenticeship model was followed by T&TEC, which for decades ran well-regarded programmes, especially in Port of Spain. It was also followed by Caroni Ltd. These programmes eventually functioned under the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), and the watchful eyes of the legendary Joyce Baptiste .
During the 1970s when the senior comprehensives emerged, and construction at Pt Lisas and elsewhere proceeded apace, the government through the National Training Board (NTB) instituted On-the-Job (OJT) programmes across the country. These all had a common motif—the State paid one half the stipend and the firm the other half. The student, often a comprehensive school graduate, got real world experience learning skill and discipline.
That combination of secondary school expansion, coupled with OJT, had dual rewards. First, youth were kept meaningfully engaged, and second, the apprenticeships helped to provide them with glimpses of their careers, not to mention keeping them away from other lurking unsavoury options.
Beyond the above were the Youth Camps, at Chaguaramus, Praesto Praesto, Chatham, and Mt St George in Tobago. An Express editorial of October 21, 2019 lamented the demise of youth camps, as it eulogised the life of Ray Watkins, one of the leading lights in the youth camp movement.
An interesting programme that was a mixture of classroom and OJT was the Multi-Sector Skills Training (MuST) programme launched in 2004 under Patrick Manning. It was a collaboration between the former Ministry of Science, Technology and Tertiary Education and the National Training Agency. The programme featured Hospitality, Tourism, construction, and agriculture, among other disciplines. It attracted several thousand participants.
More recently, we have had the MILAT (Military-Led Academic Training) Programme at Mausica, which offers youth education and training in a “quasi-military environment”. That programme is a bright light.
It seems to me that youth policy requires tripartite coalitions comprised of the State, Industry, and civil society. But where is the private sector these days, and what is the quality of skill on offer in their establishments that can be the basis of youth apprenticeships? I look across the horizon and I see fried chicken and coffee.
I looked at Canada and saw that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is the Minister of Youth, and that he has focussed unambiguously on youth-related problems especially in terms of the pitfalls of adolescence. He writes thus “Adolescence can be a period of vulnerability as young people transition from the dependence of childhood to the independence of adulthood. During this time, young people take control of their health and education, enter the job market, and become independent members of society. When provided with appropriate supports, young people can reach their full potential, to the benefit of all Canadians.”
This kind of understanding of youth is critical. But I do not see it coming from official circles here. We do not seem to consider the question of adolescent psychology. Our approach seems to be to warehouse youth in the remand yard. Or to make political capital off them as in the LifeSport stench, or in CEPEP jobs.
In Canada, youth policy is supported by solid programmes of youth apprenticeship. Here is an excerpt of an entreaty to youth to join apprenticeship programmes:
“The (Manitoba) High School Apprenticeship Programme (HSAP) lets you start your apprenticeship training while enrolled at a high school. Combining regular high school instruction with part-time on-the-job paid employment/training, credit will be granted toward your post-secondary apprenticeship programme.”
In the UK, a recent article in the Guardian explored job opportunities for young people. It reported that many sectors and companies are hiring young people. One entity launched the 10,000 black interns programme “to transform the prospects of young black people in the UK”. This programme will offer “paid work experience across a range of sectors, from media and broadcasting to law”.
BAE (British multinational Arms, security, and aerospace) is hiring more than 1,250 trainees this year—including 850-plus apprenticeships.
The UK government recently claimed that its “kickstart” programme aimed at new jobs for 16- to 24-year-olds, had created more than 120,000 jobs to date. Government pays a subsidy to employers who take on young workers for six-months.
It seems to me that our youth policy in the country lies fallow and needs turpentine, as Tanty Popo who raised me used to say about sluggish things. I looked at the website of the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service, which says that the definition of the youth cohort has been widened from 12-29 years to ten-35 years, to encompass some 436,000 young people.
That is foolish. The old demarcation was more to the point. In some areas 35 is well above life expectancy.
I think there is need for a bottom-up approach, beginning with communities, to trigger a new wave of job opportunities for youth. I think the opportunities for youth lie in the realm of entrepreneurship in urban areas, focussed on a youth industry that could encompass music creation, and garment and shoes manufacture.
There is also great need for an IT initiative to capture the great propensity of youth here to manipulate their cellphones, and to deploy computers.
There are also green opportunities, involving youth in the rehabilitation of watercourses, mangroves, and swamps. There are further opportunities in the initiation of a recycling economy tied to the La Basse, and to plastic waste.
Then there is the question of opportunities in the blue economy—the virgin territory of the sea, youth to be involved here in fish harvesting as I saw in Hong Kong.