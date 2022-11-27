One of our daughters is missing

Then Almitra spoke, saying, We would now ask of Death. And he said, you would know the secret of death.
—Kahlil Gibran
So, one of our senior paediatricians, RT, died last week Monday and is being buried today. She was young. I was not her best friend so I would not even begin to feel the hurt and pain her friends and close colleagues are feeling at the moment. But I was a friend. The paediatric specialists family is a fairly small one in Trinidad and almost all paediatric-based persons, whether general paediatrics or subspecialty, know and interact with one another often, whether through the Paediatric Society, the hospitals, or liming groups. We all trained each other for specialty exams at some point, and everyone knows everyone.
I was not super close to her immediate and extended family, so I would not even begin to know the sadness and grief her siblings and children are going through. I went to medical school with one of her brothers and the other I have met up in various jazz festivals, parties or just the hospital corridor. We all knew it was coming but it seemingly came so fast and, in the end, last week Monday, there were many phone calls and messages exchanged. I lay on the ground that morning, crying a bit for the loss, wanting to reach out further to the family but also wanting to give them privacy to grieve, even if just initially before the avalanche of people and funeral preparations.
For what is it to die but to stand naked in the wind and to melt into the sun.
There were many conversations on that Monday. People discussed how fleeting this thing is called life. Many reinforced to themselves that they should try to live as much in the present and enjoy and savour all that life was offering now. People discussed not working as hard, but spending more time relaxing with family, watching a football game, going on holidays, hikes or, sometimes, just having a pause and doing nothing. There is a balance to it, though. There is the requisite rhythm in the reality. The chores, the children, the spouse, the job, the errands, the extended family, the responsibilities. But sometimes we allow life’s trappings to intervene too much, and we lose focus and get distracted, and we forget to live, enjoy and savour life’s basic essence and what it is to cease breathing but to free the breath from its restless tides, that it may rise and expand and seek god unencumbered.
People discussed that this thing called life is also about appreciation of the persons in your life now. It is important to tell people stuff now, in the very present. Homage should be given to the pioneers of the paediatric specialist family in Trinidad. Petronella Manning, June Webb, Lynette Welch, Kelvin Chung Kit, David Bratt, Reginald Cox, Zulaika Ali, Dhanrajie Dial, Ramdath Ramkissoon, David Picou, Isahak Mohammed, Milton McDowal, Joan Khan. They were the patriarchs and matriarchs. If we the juniors have not done so yet, we wish to tell them thanks for all the contributions. Thanks for living their life and guiding us juniors as part of it.
Only when you drink from the river of silence shall you indeed sing.
People also discussed what is this thing called death. Is it the end of a transition to another beginning? Different religions describe death in variations of theories with some overlap. There is reincarnation, heaven, and hell, Yawm al-din (the day of judgment). Osho the philosopher said, “Death is the transfer of the soul from one body to another body, or in cases when a man is fully awakened, from one body to the body of the whole universe.” Elon Musk follows the simulation theory that we are just quantitative data in a higher being’s video game, Matrix-like, just characters being changed. The parallel universe theory suggest that when we die, we move on to a different point in space and time. The levels theory suggest that after death we move on to another plane of existence. The cosmic theory states that our consciousness belongs to the universe, not to our individual bodies, so that when we die, our consciousness returns to the cosmos.
And when you have reached the mountain top, then you shall begin to climb.
Why am I writing this, my head bent, my being sad, my tears rolling slowly. I guess it is to pay homage to RT, her gentle energy, immediate kindness, and glowing smile. Her smile exuded her soul. The following is the quote the family chose to use on the announcement for the funeral today. “Let us always meet each other with a smile, for the smile is the beginning of love.” (Mother Teresa).
If your spirit is still around, RT, as I want to believe it is, know that the massive number of persons you touched with your presence during your lifetime all remember you with positivity and deep love. As you move to this new phase, this new existence, know that, from all of us, it has been a pleasure being your student, colleague, friend, paediatric family.
And when the earth shall claim your limbs, then shall you truly dance.
Goodbye, RT.
—Dr Joanne F Paul is a paediatric emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute.