One swallow doth not a summer make

You can tuck your head between your knees and kiss your target of “not-more-than-1.5-degrees-Celsius-warming” goodbye.

Donald Trump is out and Joe Biden is in, and you will hear a lot of talk about meeting that never-exceed +1.5°C limit. The blather began yesterday, when the US president convened his “Climate Leaders’ Summit” (virtual), and ends in November in Glasgow with COP-26, the five-yearly United Nations climate meeting where the commitments actually get made.