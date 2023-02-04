One thousand patriots

If, after thorough investigations into this outrage, the State being ordered to pay more than $2 million each to nine former murder accused in the Vindra Naipaul-Coolman case, stands; if no minister or public officer from the Ministry of the Attorney General’s Office is held accountable, placed in shackles, held in jail as their trial on serious criminal charges is conducted; or if no agent of the battery of attorneys we have grown accustomed to seeing daily is charged with grand theft of Reggie Armour’s mystery file; then take notice that I, citizen Shah, shall take whatever action I decide is necessary to dissolve the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, which has proved to be a useless country not deserving the title of sovereign state.
Note, too, that I shall arrogate unto myself powers to personally administer the “bull” to those who rob the Treasury blind, using spurious laws, and who seem to have the blessings of certain judicial officers. Such extraordinary powers I assume because the normal laws and regular courts have become dens of injustice.
Before this colossal bungling of what seemed to have been a fairly simple case of aggrieved prisoners trying to milk the State, T&T was, has been, and continues to be lawless in the extreme. People’s disregard for anything governed by laws is incredible. Nobody bothers with traffic regulations, for example, hence the daily mayhem and traffic jams in just about every district in the country. Laws that govern the sanctity of life are ignored such that an average of five lives are taken by very violent means every day. Robberies are so rampant that the few law-abiding citizens we still have set aside “bandit money” in a purse or pocket, hoping their assailants will spare their lives and maybe leave them with a little cash.
Children are victims of criminal behaviour from inside their homes to the streets they traverse daily. They can expect to be brutalised or killed anywhere, any time. Senior citizens are even softer targets. As they struggle walking or driving slowly, seeing about their daily business, younger pedestrians and motorists bellow after them, “Move yuh ole ar*e off the road, nah!”
Life is hazardous any- and everywhere. If you think you can run to the lawmen to be rescued from the lawless, they pounce on you and beat you mercilessly, as we see in viral videos. With the country in such chaos and corruption gnawing away at the fabric of society, T&T had become a cesspool in which we swim aimlessly in faeces. Into this toxic brew comes the case of the “disappearing” file from a government office that should be a sanctum of security. Put in perspective. Vindra Naipaul-Coolman, a supermarket magnate, was kidnapped and we presume murdered since she has not been seen afterwards and evidence emerged to suggest that she had been murdered. We cannot be sure since the State in the trial of nine men accused of abducting and murdering her fell flat in the High Court when all the accused were set free. It was a sensational trial in which dozens of attorneys were involved, most of them high-profiled and higher-paid. It ended with the accused men walking free, so free that they would go on to sue the State—that’s you and me—since the State represents us. They sued for malicious prosecution, inhumane prison conditions and a host of other abuses that, were this to be a precedent, any and everyone who has been picked up and tossed in a prison cell before being freed can follow suit and take the country for millions, billions of dollars.
You and I, the few law-abiding citizens left, expect the highly paid legal officers employed by the State to not merely pursue justice but ensure that, at the very least, those who commit crimes are successfully prosecuted and punished. Instead, the rate of successful prosecution in serious crimes is abysmally low with many, if not most, of the accused walking out of prison free and now, as a bonus, having the option to sue us. And, when they do, files go missing, the State forgets the details of their matters and you and I have to fork-out millions of dollars to pay them for committing heinous crimes.
Any which way we turn, it’s stick for the law-abiding and money for the lawbreakers. Former AG Anand Ramlogan is one of several attorneys who have almost trademarked the pursuit of “justice” by criminals who have won matters against the State, where the prosecutors seem to be bungling everything that comes before them. So we paid him big then, we pay them bigger now, and the criminals laugh at us and continue their crime rampage. This damn nonsense must stop somewhere. I, lame citizen Shah, am looking for one thousand patriots who are prepared to give their lives to return this country to some sanity. Stay tuned.
—Raffique Shah