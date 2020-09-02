Schools reopened this week, but the teaching/learning will be online for those who have at home both the access to telecommunications and the digital devices that can receive this instruction.
Those who do not have such facilities will be offered printed material which can be collected at the various schools. Also, the Government is asking the corporate sector to help provide these devices to those who do not have. The TV and radio stations will also be pressed into service to deliver the instruction material to the pupils.
Still, the spectre of failure exists as parents who must go out to work also have to supervise, even motivate children in this remote online scheme. At this moment in the evolution of our primary and secondary school system, we are not adequately prepared for the use of these digital devices in our education methodology.
Though one government did hand out laptops to secondary school pupils, there was no formal digital teaching system in place (content, training, universal Internet coverage), and more so the aims of such a teaching/learning system as an improvement, hopefully, on the traditional techniques were not articulated, defined or monitored.
This experiment came to an abrupt end on the change of government. Now, it appears that this pandemic-driven attempt at home-based online digital teaching is but a stop gap measure put in place until we get control of the virus and we can return to the old normal. However, the enforced experiment may teach us something about how we can effectively use these technologies in our schools.
Also, there is talk that we need to change our curriculum so that we can at least compete economically, be innovative in the changing world economy. The question remains—do the digital technologies have an important role to play in delivering this new or existing curriculum? There is no doubt that the digital online medium can transmit information, even test pupils’ comprehension of the information delivered, though testing seems to have outlived its usefulness. However, in our experience, this delivery of information is but part of what teaching/learning is about. Hence, what has also evolved is what is called the flipped process in which the material is presented online, even on the school premises, and the face-to-face contact with the teacher is used to discuss the material. In adult learning systems, students would have learnt by then how to learn on their own and can benefit much more from simply remote information delivery.
A fundamental objective of our educational system is to prepare the pupil via the necessary knowledge and skills so as to eventually seize the opportunities that allow them to provide for themselves and family, and be of service to their fellow citizens while building our societal systems. Hence our education system must change as the environment in which we live changes—a situation in which we now find ourselves in this fourth industrial revolution.
There have been many experiments in the US in the use of these digital devices in its education system, one which is well known. However, according to an article, “No computer left behind” by Natalie Wexler, in the MIT Technology Review, “Educators love digital devices but there is little evidence that they help children, especially those who most need help. Even college students (secondary) who used laptops or other digital devices in their classes did worse in exams. Eight graders who took Algebra I online did much worse than those who took the course in person.”
One important comment was: “Technology can do a credible job of imparting information; it is not so good at demonstrating the ‘social usefulness’ of knowledge. For that you need to be getting that knowledge in a social context with other children and a teacher, and ideally a teacher you want to be like someday.” Thus, in addition to sapping motivation, technology can drain the classroom of the communal aspect of learning—a vital part of education is different children bouncing their ideas off each other and interacting with their teachers.
All of this is still in the context of the world we know. What do we have to do for the new world, one of climate change, in which the technologies of massive automation, robotics, artificial intelligence, cheap sensors are replacing jobs and indicating that we do not need everyone to be in a job to produce the goods and services that afford us a comfortable life? How do we educate the coming generations for this environment, one that will possibly see social credit (like helicopter money), and what part can these technologies play in this process?
As technology-driven equipment gets better at doing work that is repetitive, people will need to rely on the skills that they uniquely possess; creativity, collaboration, social caring, communication and problem solving. They will also need to be able to adapt quickly as automation continues to take over traditional occupations. Hence, the new training methods should nurture the inane strengths and interests of each individual rather than what is required for the passing industrial age.
Artificial intelligence (AI) could take over certain rote tasks (eg, continual assessment, testing and presentation of content) in the classroom, allowing the teachers to devote more time to interact with the pupils. So much so that AI-collected information on pupils’ progress can obviate the need for testing. Hence, the way forward appears to be developing what is being termed personalised learning, which continually incorporates what the pupils know and do not know, but also considers their interests and needs so as to motivate them, allowing the time for them to progress.
Since we are part of this global space, we, also, need to adjust our education system to both adapt to the changing environment, and offer personalised knowledge and skill development that integrates teachers with the technology.
—Mary King is an economist