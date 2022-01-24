In the third week of October 2021, I received a request from an interested party in Trinidad and Tobago for my expert opinion (in my private capacity) on the risks posed by Hindu open-air pyre cremation of a deceased where the death certificate had cited Covid infection as a primary or contributory cause of death.
I was informed that a government ban was in place for this practice because of public health risks. My expert opinion was sought because my expertise is in medical microbiology and infection prevention and control which I have applied both clinically and in research and publication. I currently work at King’s Hospital in London. In this article, I will summarise the processes adopted in investigating this matter and how I came to conclusions.
This was quite a challenging situation since the first problem I noted was that there was no scientific framework within which considerations could be made. Thus, recognising the role of government in public health protection, and the vital importance of this ritual in the Hindu faith, I developed such a framework so that any conclusions drawn would have credibility.
By deconstruction of assumptions about transmissible infections such as the common cold, or salmonellosis from food poisoning, we come to understand that all such agents must exist in an infectious form, traverse space in sufficient numbers, and reach key cells to which they can bind in a susceptible person. This quite simple sentence hides a wealth of depth and could be taken as at the very heart of the understanding of transmission dynamics of infectious diseases.
Consider the term “infectious form”—we all are aware of the yearly flu vaccine. This uses inactivated flu viruses—i.e., forms which cannot cause an infection. And numbers of viral or bacterial particles are important.
People at a wedding feast may consume salmonella-contaminated food yet many may not become infected. One reason for this is the exact amount of salmonella particles ingested—not everyone will eat the same amounts of food.
In medical science we refer to this as the required “infective dose” of particles. And now consider if my hands got contaminated with salmonella from touching food, but I changed my mind and did not eat the food, and immediately washed my hands… Will I get salmonella infection since the bacteria were in contact with skin cells?
The answer is no since agents of infection must make direct contact with cells to which they can specifically bind and enter via receptors. The cells to which salmonella needs to bind are in the gastrointestinal tract and hence why it must be ingested. One can think of viruses and bacteria as having keys and keys can only open specific locks.
We can now see a process with several key steps on the pathway to infection passing from one person to another and this leads to the idea of process controls so well established in say the oil and gas or airline industries.
That is, can we effectively manage risks to reduce those risks to acceptable levels? This is already done in healthcare—we cannot eliminate all risk, but we do manage them. Are healthcare workers not providing care to patients with Covid right now? How can we professionally and morally put them at risk?
We now come to another fundamental aspect of preventing infections—as in industry, we must understand risks, ensure we have means to control those risks e.g., PPE, and ensure their proper implementation. The outcome desired—safe staff, is a statistically derived one. By effective process controls we can ensure that risks approach zero and so required tasks can be performed.
I then applied the considerations above to the specific issue of open-air pyre cremation as cited.
The natural mechanism by which the Covid virus spreads is by an infected person shedding the virus from the respiratory tract as with coughing or sneezing, and viral particles emitted making their way to another person, in sufficient numbers, and binding to specific cells via contact with the eyes, nose or mouth, or by inhalation. But the deceased is not exhaling any particles.
Also, viruses need living cells to multiply and hence Covid virus will begin to die with the infected person’s death and my searches indicated that whilst the virus may be detectable after five days by some tests, it is not in an infectious form—in lay terms, it is dead.
And, as we established with salmonella, Covid virus “keys” must reach target cells and these, with the “locks” are in the face and deeper respiratory tract. Thus, if persons handling the deceased used gloves, washed their hands, did not touch their faces, and wore other PPE (mask and face shield,) one can see the statistical, stepwise reduction of risk to a point where we can state that the risks are now so low as to be acceptable.
I was informed that the deceased would also be in a wooden box also adding to risk reduction from that point. Using this and other logic I concluded that the risks are fully manageable for handling the deceased up to the pyre burning process.
Now applying my framework to the burning pyre itself we can also get a stepwise reduction of risks as:
• The virus is now dead (or is so statistically)
• Even if some viral particles might be alive the number in the deceased would approach zero
• The temperate reached in burning is very well above what is needed to inactivate the virus, if any might be left
• Any viral particles emitted by the burning process would be significantly diluted by the atmosphere
• Convection currents move upwards not directly towards the faces of those at a distance at a cremation site
• Those attending, if wearing facial PPE are blocking viral access to the target cells on the face and deeper respiratory tract.
By applying my framework of understanding for transmission of infection and also risk management principles I was able to conclude that if key controls were applied in the handling of the deceased from the point of death to placement in a box, transport to the pyre, the burning process itself, and handling of ashes after this, that the risk of infection from open-air pyre cremation approached zero: risks could be fully mitigated by understanding of process controls within a sound scientific framework.
In my youth I attended some cremations in Trinidad, and I came to understand the profound religious and emotional significance of Hindu open-air pyre cremation and the accompanying rituals. I hope that my ideas will also assist Hindus across the globe.
Editor’s note: Government has lifted the ban on open air pyre cremations.