In concluding my five-part series on the subject “Nationhood: fact or fiction?”, which ended on October 6, 2022, six cornerstones had been proffered upon which to put Trinidad and Tobago back on the trajectory to Nationhood.
They were:
1. Interracial solidarity: dwelling together in unity and harmony;
2. A congenial industrial relations environment: a culture of non-confrontational employee/employer interaction;
3. Best in class productivity: highest levels of total factor productivity among comparative countries worldwide;
4. Exemplary standards of work ethic: exceptional work place decorum, protocols and practices;
5. Economic prudence: living within our means; and
6. A law-abiding society: prominence among the most crime free nations worldwide.
Each calls for concerted fundamental cultural paradigm shifts. Accordingly, no qualms should be harboured in uniting around these cornerstones since collectively they epitomise National Purpose.
I had posited that posterity had produced a new kind of human being: young people who respond to new modes of interaction and interface. They ARE the future. Without their unwavering involvement, there can be no sustainable pathway to Nationhood. They bring perspectives to the table that appeal to their dramatically different thought processes, lifestyles and aspirations. They must be free to share their views and ideas in grounding the Cornerstones and creating that productive and law-abiding human being by which all citizens of Trinidad and Tobago could be instinctively and proudly distinguished.
In my submission of Thursday, October 27, the point was made that successive official crime plans had failed, not because they were not created with good intentions, but because they were retaliatory and revengeful in nature. They were lacking in empathy, compassion and reconciliation, not driven by partnering with the citizenry under any structured framework, nor by any nation-building philosophical underpinning. I stressed that the soul of the nation was crying out for a renaissance originating with a home-grown neutral intervention in crime abatement which I remain confident is subconsciously suffocating somewhere in the soul of our young citizens, passionate to burst on the scene if only we were magnanimous enough to give them the opening to step forward.
The concept of renaissance of which I speak has its genesis in the era in which mankind sought to lift humanity out of the dark ages into a new and enlightened civilisation: “a defining intellectual movement based on the belief that literary, scientific and philosophical works provided the best guides for learning and living”. The Records show that “the 19th century invented the term “humanism”, a component of which involved “studies of grammar, rhetoric, poetry, history, and moral philosophy based on study of standard ancient authors. This is the famous definition presented in 1945 by the eminent historian Paul Oscar Kristeller and now widely accepted. The Renaissance also promoted the good qualities that made men and women human”.
In my previous submission, I volunteered to put forward a FRESH approach to treating with the spate of crime and lawlessness traumatising the nation: one which differs, fundamentally, from that which had been the core of the numerous crime plans which have, unfortunately, all failed to yield the anticipated results.
The approach draws from lessons learnt from the renaissance, on this occasion, optimising the exemplary cultural and artistic creative genius with which our young citizens are abundantly gifted. It is specifically aimed at maximising that vast potential of intelligence of our nation’s youth. It is deliberately non-violent in nature and constructed around four key pillars: Participation, Involvement, Recognition and Appreciation.
The non-violence approach has been influenced by the principles eminently espoused by Martin Luther King Jnr in which he advocated that “the goal of non-violence is always winning the friendship and the understanding of the supposed offender, not their humiliation or personal defeat. It must be done to eventually facilitate the process of reconciliation in which the offender must be seen not so much as an evil person, but as a symbol of a much greater systemic evil of which they also are victims. We must aim our efforts at that greater evil, which is harming all of us, rather than at the offender”.
Accordingly, these four pillars make maximum use of the power of inclusion—to encourage our young people to engage in thought processes that would lead to them taking the high ground: exploring viable creative solutions to the social, economic, political and cultural challenges which induce unconscionable disregard for law and order.
It is one thing to bemoan and condemn the “stink and dutty” or “instant gratification” mindset characterisations ascribed to our young generation, but to do so without creating meaningful alternatives for their engagement in morally enriching, elevating and uplifting mindset development is ludicrous and injudicious.
Next Thursday: Full details of optimisation of our youth intellect will follow.
—Author Roy Mitchell is former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).