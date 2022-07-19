Our country a television la basse

Cable TV in this country is a monopolistic good. But though just about every home has it, it is more expensive for the consumer than is electricity. Much of what is on offer is junk, and decidedly America, and very expensive.
I will, in this column, assign the pseudonym CLOG to my provider and to draw examples from my experience with its programming to illustrate why I think we are low on the food chain when it comes to consumer respect as a country, and why I think we are no more than a la basse for American programmes that have long been discarded—a place where CLOG can just dump programmes on us that would otherwise be in storage in the basement of some American television museum.
On my TV over time, the programmes have included Sanford and Son, The Cosby Show and Good Times, among others. These are all black programmes, and of course there are black people in this country. But that Bill Cosby programme used to have currency in America 40 years ago. Cosby has been in prison for sexual assault involving a host of women. He is thoroughly disgraced and is a pariah in America. Why is he on our TV? Sanford and Son, likewise, is decades old. Indeed, Redd Foxx came to this country once, decades ago, and in his comedic show he resorted to obscene language, which is not something we condone down here, and police took him off the stage. Sprangalang, John Agitation and Tommy Joseph would not utter obscenities on stage.
But here in 2022, 50 years after that show was on in the US, we have it down here still, having to pay top dollar. Old television programmes are not like used cars. They are not better when old. They are old and out of date, and their value is diminished. It’s like selling fashions from the 1960s down here. Look, there is Oprah now, for example.
Again, there is Good Times, a 1970s show when a main character—James “JJ” Evans, Jr—used to be a teen. Today he does commercials providing social security advice for senior citizens like himself. Then there is the revolving programme on the Atlanta serial killer who murdered several black youths before he was apprehended. How many times per week have I seen this appear on my TV screen, the killer being interviewed in prison?
There is a show called The First 48. It is a crime show in which the main idea is that when a crime is committed, usually a murder, if the perpetrator is not caught in the first 48 hours after the crime, it becomes exponentially more difficult to capture him. This show has an interesting concept, in that it offers a theory of crime solution that is articulable. I have never heard this discussed by police here. I respect Supt Alexander, but I am not aware of any local theory of criminal apprehension. But one of the centrepieces of this show is that the suspects are brought in, and many cases are solved in the interview room of the police station, where the suspect is brought for questioning by two police interrogators.
Contrary to good legal tenets, the suspect is never advised of his/rights to a lawyer, and a clear aim of the police interrogators is to prompt a confession. So, they are trying and solving cases in the police station, instead of the courts. Now 95 per cent of the time, the alleged perpetrators are black men. The police present evidence to them sufficient to get confessions, with the lawyer nowhere in sight, and they high-five when they succeed. You hardly see white perpetrators.
This programme shows you that in America, law enforcement and policing are on two tracks—one for black people, one for whites. But in this country where indeed we have a virulent crime problem, the solution cannot be tricking perpetrators in police stations. Suspected criminals must be subject to fair police procedures.
Another practice to be seen on TV is that many programmes that I anticipate watching are not shown. For example, the World Athletics Championships has been taking place in Eugene, Oregon. Our country and region are athletics fanatics and look forward to these international events. But usually, my TV screen goes dark on such occasions, with a message posted. This happens many times with some shows on CNN. The sign typically says something to the effect that “We regret the inconvenience, but we did not purchase the rights to this programme”. So, for the next two hours, the screen remains blank. In the 25 years during which I lived in the US, having television cable, this has never happened.
So, during these world championships we were not able to see our girl Michelle-Lee Ahye run. We could not see Keshorn Walcott, nor Jamaican women Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah. We could not see Shaunae Miller-Uibo in the 400m.
I looked up the recent cost of cable TV in Toronto and with some 40 channels to choose from a 160-channel line-up, the monthly fee is between $50 and $80. I looked at cable prices in New York and the average is $80 per month. Cable service here is relatively much higher than electricity service, even under monopolistic conditions.
I think there should be a watchdog agency here, serving on behalf of the people, on the lookout for the quality of programmes brought in and the price. It seems to me that as it stands, citizens are hapless, at the mercy of companies that have almost monopoly conditions because there are not cable choices. I don’t see why cable TV could not be a completely local enterprise, properly priced for the average consumer. As it stands, I think cable arrangements here constitute an untoward, expensive cultural import, an assault on culture, where half of what we see is dated, unadulterated junk. We seem to be nothing more that a glorified television la basse.
—Author Theodore Lewis is professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota.