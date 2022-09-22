It seems we’ve settled into a culture of protest. The frequency of protests, which range from dangerous to “peaceful”, is an indication of the lack of attention paid to particular concerns. Call it what you will: community-led road obstructions by residents, or “rest and reflection” days by unionised groups, it doesn’t change the fact that our culture of protest has become deeply ingrained in the way we choose to express dissatisfaction and call for change.
When the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) declared September 5, the first day of the new school year, a day of “rest and reflection”, whereby teachers would not show up to work, it sent another message to the Government that the four per cent wage increase offer was inadequate.
On the one hand, I acknowledge protesting is usually a form of response to whatever might have occurred, or what has been unresolved in a community or the wider society. On the other hand, I stake a claim that to bring about meaningful change in society, we must begin by discarding our old ways of doing things—in this case, protesting to the detriment of lives and livelihoods. The most recent form of protest by TTUTA reminds us of the disconnect between unionisation and collective responsibility. It also reveals a different form of protest, labelled “rest and reflection”, that has become insidious to our culture.
My disappointment with the way TTUTA continues to go about its protesting should not be misconstrued as a lack of appreciation for educators. As a former secondary school English teacher, I completely empathise with my colleagues. At the schools I’ve been assigned to, the condition of shared staff areas is generally in poor condition, including—quite unbelievably—restroom facilities. As one of the sectors that continued to provide service during the pandemic, and in a remote format previously unexplored, my colleagues are rightly deserving a wage increase. And a wage increase has been offered. However, TTUTA’s position has been resolute. It has rejected the Chief Personnel Officer’s (CPO) offer of four per cent to settle wage negotiations for the 2014-2019 collective bargaining period, citing “the steady increase in the cost of living and hardships faced by education professionals”.
In response to what TTUTA considered a paltry wage increase offer, the association advised its members to “rest and reflect” on the opening day of school. As a result of low teacher turnout, schools were dismissed by noon. Some schools throughout both islands did not even open. When the day was finished, TTUTA president Antonia De Freitas said preliminary numbers showed approximately 90 per cent support from teachers. While TTUTA and the CPO play a metaphorical tug-of-war with percentages, it is the pupils caught in the middle who stand to lose the most.
At the risk of assigning blame to either TTUTA or the CPO, I’ll only say the time is dire and a halfway meeting of the two needs to occur, and fast. TTUTA has indicated more “rest and reflection” days are on the horizon, at the same time that the Government refuses to budge on higher wage offers. TTUTA’s choice of protest, however, if only for one day, has a knock-on effect on the entire population, particularly for single- and employed-parent households. At some point, De Freitas has to rethink her strategy and resist the culture of protest.
If multiple instances of tyre burning throughout the country are anything to go by, this culture has been hard to change. This was apparent earlier this year, in July, when residents of Beetham Gardens and Sea Lots set tyres on fire to block the Beetham Highway. This was in response to the police killing of three men in Port of Spain. Simultaneously, residents blocked the corner of Queen and Nelson streets in solidarity with the protest.
What occurred on the Beetham Highway and throughout Port of Spain didn’t only disrupt the deployment of TTPS (Trinidad and Tobago Police Service) officers, it also affected the unsuspecting general public, several of whom were directly impacted by the protest in the form of shattered windshields due to debris being flung at passing vehicles. In short, the entire nation was impacted by the protests. I imagine this was the intention of the protesters, and in that they succeeded. However, if success is measured in terms of change, then they failed. Protesters of any kind will continue to fail until the intention is redirected away from disruption and instead focused on creating meaningful and positive change. TTUTA’s form of protest may not be as overt as tyre burning, but that doesn’t mean it is any less disruptive.
As the education sector returns to the “old normal”, now more than ever our children will depend on teachers for proper guidance and instruction. Both TTUTA and the Government must realise their tremendous responsibility in serving the nation by either providing the service of instruction that teachers are called to do, in the case of TTUTA, and motivating teachers to carry out that service, in the case of the Government. If this can happen, the entire country stands to benefit, more so because we would have begun to take important steps toward resisting our culture of protest.
—Jarrel De Matas is a PhD candidate and teaching associate, Department of English, College of Humanities & Fine Arts, University
of Massachusetts, Amherst.
