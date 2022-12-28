There is a growing concern that, notwithstanding how busy we appear to be constructing roads, houses, community amenities, distributing welfare, appointing boards, enacting legislation, staging news conferences, negotiating multi-lateral agreements and executing successive anti-crime plans, etc, the nation seems to be heading in no clear direction.
Many are of the view that we are living in a vacuum. Sentiments are exchanged with passion, conviction and sincerity: exhaling built-up tensions of deep concern for the future—akin to a crisis of confidence. They sense despair, each left to his/her own design longing for maturity and leadership which are not forthcoming.
Somewhere along adolescence, the precursor to nationhood, we seem to have gone astray, emptied of our national spirit and, day by day, drifting progressively apart and subliminally away.
Admittedly, administrations have come up with elaborately documented visions of one kind or the other. But these have not been binding us together as one, as had been designed to have accomplished, nor helped to rekindle the national spirit and drive which in-filled us in the beginning. In fact, Vision 2020, crafted in 2005 by a multi-disciplinary cross-section of the nation’s leading independent-thinking luminaries, notwithstanding political affiliation, had not yet expired when, in 2016, Vision 2030, another National Development Strategy, suddenly surfaced. It was declared to have been built on the principles, mission and processes of Vision 2020. Analysts have disputed the reported success of the 2016-2020 rendering. They argue that success would have meant having achieved developed nation status by 2020. Obviously this goal has not materialised and has since been revised to 2030.
In part, this can be attributed to the fact that Vision 2020 was summarily rubbished by the UNC-led People’s Partnership upon assuming office in 2010 and was consigned to the Beetham dump but for the civic-minded citizen who salvaged copies from a waste-disposal mere hours before their demise. Undoubtedly, the same fate will attend Vision 2030 if the nation is saddled with a UNC administration following the 2025 general election.
The lesson is that after 60 long years of independence, successive iterations of government and opposition have been failing the citizenry at arriving at consensus on T&T’s choice of destiny. Regrettably, we will continue along this path for generations unless we find a way to extricate ourselves.
And while we hurt under their hands, we have subconsciously degenerated into a state of dependency, able but not enthusiastic to make sacrifices. Nationhood has now been abandoned and has become meaningless, bereft of its deep-rooted philosophical nation-building underpinning: the rallying cause that will transition us to maturity and adulthood—determine whom, as a nation, we sincerely desire to become, in what light we wish to be seen in making our contribution to civilisation, by what ideals do we desire to be identified worldwide and what attributes must we embrace to empower us to greatness. It starts with coming to terms with who we currently are.
Hope was raised when Vision 2030 committed to commence dialogue on the cultural and behavioural shifts that are regarded as requisites for further development. That, too, has not come to pass.
As a consequence, stubborn impediments to maturity and nationhood will continue to nag us as we appropriate billions of dollars providing material goods and services for our comfort and enjoyment, but zero dollars on moral and spiritual enrichment. Year after year, we prepare national budgets and spend, most times, beyond our means. And we applaud: nationhood be damned.
In previous submissions, specific shortcomings were discussed which, it was proffered, impede our progress toward maturity and adulthood. They led to identification of six cornerstones upon which maturity and nationhood ought consensually to be grounded. They were: 1. interracial solidarity: dwelling together in unity and harmony; 2. a congenial industrial relations environment: a culture of non-confrontational employee/employer interaction; 3. best in class productivity: highest levels of total-factor productivity among comparative countries worldwide; 4. exemplary standards of work ethic: exceptional work place decorum, protocols and practices; 5. economic prudence: living within our means; and 6. a law-abiding society: prominence among the most crime-free nations worldwide.
It was emphasised that “these all call for concerted fundamental shifts in our cultural paradigm and that collectively they may be construed as our National Purpose”. Further, that “this should be a citizens initiative pursued by a non-governmental team of highly regarded and accomplished exemplars prepared to volunteer to ‘lift up a standard for the people’ (Isaiah 62:10) and commit to function above the politics”.
As we gaze upon the 2023 horizon, it is toward establishing a clear and enriching national purpose, worthy of emulation, that, as a people, we must set our sights.
It is up to us to answer the call.
Blessings and best wishes for 2023.
—Author Roy Mitchell is former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).