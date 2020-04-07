Our food security issue

There has been talk by economists that we need to improve our food security. By this is meant that our food import bill is too high and we have to improve our capacity to feed ourselves with locally produced food—expand on agriculture by providing the resources and even the R&D that optimises the use of these resources. Among some there is the cry that we must be able to completely feed ourselves, something which the Minister of Agriculture says is impossible for this small open economy given what we cannot produce ourselves and therefore must import. Further, our history as a hinterland economy is about exporting a few commodities and importing our needs such as food.
However, the problem is not the fallacious association between food security and the ability of a country to feed itself using local produce. For example, in 2018 Singapore topped the Global Food Security Index; yet that country imported some 79 per cent of its food and produced locally only eight per cent of the vegetables required, eight per cent of its fish and 26 per cent of its eggs. Singapore achieved this distinction on the strength of the affordability component of the index, i.e. the ability of its population in general to afford to buy adequate and nutritious food. However, this situation is susceptible to climate and natural resource risks, i.e. Singapore’s ability to bounce back from a shock or disaster, in particular climate change in other supplier countries or even disruption of the food supply chain. Hence, food security is a function of the economic performance of a country.
However, there are risks associated with the method of maintaining a country’s food security, which have to be analysed and mitigation policies put in place. It is noteworthy that Ireland placed second in the 2018 Global Food Security Index. It is a country that produces locally most of the food its consumes.
Still, at this stage it is worth looking at the food security situation in the Caribbean region. In some Caribbean countries 80 per cent or more of the available food is from imports. There are no large food silos in these countries and anecdotal evidence suggests that supermarkets and food distributors may have about four weeks of food on their shelves and warehouses. It is estimated that 45 per cent of the food available in the Caribbean was imported in 1990. By 2011this figure had jumped to 67.5 per cent. Agriculture in the region is small scale and there has been limited investment in commercial agriculture and improved technology. Hence agriculture has not been competitive against imports and has difficulty competing in export markets. Hence there has been a substantial decrease in agriculture’s contribution to GDP.
Today in T&T, we import some US$5 billion worth of food per year. Agriculture is 0.5 per cent of our GDP. Hence, our food security depends on the performance of our economy, the rents from the energy sector until we diversify the economy. However, the risks have to be identified and mitigation efforts put in place. Building, food security, then, as with any other project is subject to risks outside our control which have to be catered for.
Our food security model should consist of producing locally for local consumption and even exporting the few products that with technology and innovation can be globally competitive. Given in the medium term that foreign exchange income will be mainly from the energy sector which is cyclical, both the HSF and our foreign exchange reserves should be the source of mitigation to ensure continued importation of food. However we will have to cater for supply chain disruptions based on disasters, like the current pandemic.
In general the basic products of concern will be wheat flour, rice, beans, animal feed, which we will have to stockpile, say, some six months of supply. These products, properly stored, can last for years. We have seen in the grain elevators/silos in the US being used for storage of these staples. Indeed, there are precise specifications for the construction of these silos to ensure the life and quality of these grains etc. Our systems, however, will have to be based on a buffer storage model, where the oldest part of the stored product is used first and replaced, say, monthly, given the normal restocking period of a supermarket and distributor. Further the concept of our NFM can be expanded to include this product storage.
We will not be able to stockpile imported fresh fruit; hence our local production has to include fruit as a commercially grown item. Though stockpiling will add costs to our food supply this is standard practice in developed countries, where, for example, the US stockpiles petroleum fuels to ensure a supply to its local market.
Our interpretation of food security as a small open economy should be first to ensure an equitable economic system that provides the population at large with the wherewithal to purchase adequate and nutritious food. Secondly we should produce locally products that are globally competitive using top-of-the-line technologies and innovation. Those staples that we cannot produce locally should be stockpiled in adequate quantities via an expanded NFM system to cover disruptions in the food supply chain. Food security is not about eating what you produce!
—Mary K King is an economist