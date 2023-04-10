For two years in succession, 2021 and 2022, the US State Department’s ‘Trafficking in Persons Report: Trinidad and Tobago’ had the same opening statement.
“The Government of Trinidad and Tobago does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking but is making significant efforts to do so”.
The 2022 report credited T&T with increasing the number and speed of investigations, identifying more victims, prosecuting more people and training more law enforcement officers to go after human traffickers.
Where T&T fell down is in some law enforcement officers getting into partnerships with the traffickers. And, according to the report, the Government has been slow to bring cases to court.
“Victim identification and services remained weak, and the Government did not formally adopt the National Action Plan (NAP) for 2021-2023,” the report continues. “Therefore, Trinidad and Tobago remained on Tier 2 Watch List for the second consecutive year.”
What does that mean? The basis of US assessment of what countries are doing to eliminate human trafficking is a 2000 law passed by Congress, the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, the TVPA. The yearly TIP report flows from that.
Here’s how the ranking system works. Tier 1 countries are adjudged to be fully complying with minimum standards on countering trafficking. Tier 2 countries are not, but are judged to be making significant efforts to do so. The list on which T&T has been placed is a rung below Tier 2 – countries judged to be making significant efforts; but where the numbers of victims and degree of gravity of trafficking are high, and the Government has failed to provide enough evidence that it has improved its handling of the problem from the previous year. Tier 3 countries have a bad human trafficking problem, and are doing nothing about it.
T&T is second from bottom and in the third best of the four assessed categories of countries with a human trafficking problem. This is a national embarrassment. The report’s careful wording doesn’t disguise the failure of the Government and law enforcement to tackle the problem effectively.
In independent countries like ours we often bristle at US State Department reports judging us on everything from human rights to human trafficking; particularly when the US itself violates the rights of others, including migrants. No one traffics in hypocrisy like Uncle Sam.
The Republican governors of Texas and Florida have abused the rights of migrants to make political points. In the middle of a winter freeze and on one of the coldest Christmas Eve days on record, Greg Abbott of Texas dumped busloads of undocumented migrants – 100 of them – outside the Washington DC home of Vice-President Kamala Harris. He’d ordered them to be put on buses for a 2,000 km road journey that typically takes 20 hours. His officials lied to them about the purpose of the trip, and did not alert refugee or social services people at the Washington end. So they were left on the side of the road outside the VP’s residence – freezing, hungry, confused and disorientated. Abbott, who’s fond of quoting biblical scripture, attended midnight mass, apparently with an unbothered Christian conscience.
The brash young governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, a Trumpier version of Donald Trump, outdid Abbott. He didn’t have enough migrants in Florida to pull off the stunt I’m about to tell you about, so he rounded them up in Texas – 1,200 kms away. He put 48 migrants on a plane and flew them to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, an island playground of the rich and famous. Like Abbott’s, his stunt depended on deception of the migrants, and intentionally failing to alert social services at the destination. And like Abbott, he solemnly absorbed the messages on Christian charity this past Easter.
The US is itself flawed in its treatment of migrants, but that doesn’t mean that their assessment of our human trafficking problem is. We have a big problem, and it requires an urgent response. Those allegedly engaged in it must be brought before the courts. However, with their slanging match in February, the Opposition and the Government seemed to elevate political points scoring above finding a bipartisan resolution to the bigger problem.
The thing that should be animating pols on all sides is the scale of the problem. That’s the first thing we need to rigorously assess. Numbers, numbers, numbers – the basis of any proper analysis and response. Is the existing National Action Plan adequate? A number of organisations in Trinidad such as the International Office for Migration and the UN refugee agency UNHCR are doing great work serving migrants. How much cooperation and coordination are there between them and State and law enforcement agencies? How much is possible?
We need up-to-date assessments on the numbers of documented and undocumented migrants, and a reliable intelligence assessment of the number of those trafficked and involved in the sex trade. Here’s where law enforcement needs good intel partners – particularly the operators of bars and short-stay guest houses. That’s not easy. The sex trade thrives on secret deal-making.
The last thing we need is difficult to get… a change in attitudes towards “the Spanish”, particularly from some of our men. Demand drives sex trafficking. And underpinning that is a casual disrespect that many show towards Venezuelan migrant women, in hundreds of everyday encounters. These interactions don’t equate to support for sex trafficking, but considering migrant women to be “easy meat” helps to feed this demand.
The author is a media consultant,at oringordon.com