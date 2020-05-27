Legal and constitutional history is studied by historians and by lawyers, but students often consider it a difficult, “dry” branch of the discipline. Yet it is always important to understand the evolution of a society’s laws and legal systems over time.
Trinidad has an especially complex legal history. As a Spanish colony from 1598, the “Laws of the Indies”, and Spain’s elaborate system of colonial justice, were in force for 200 years. When the British took the island in 1797, they decided to retain the Spanish laws and courts for the time being, in order to placate the powerful Spanish and French landowners. What followed was 50 years of confusion and change, as English laws and courts were gradually brought in to replace the Spanish.
Now a retired High Court judge, Ivol Blackman, has published an interesting new book, with the (long!) title Post Capitulation Trinidad (1797-1947) Aspects of the Laws, the Judicial System, and the Government. It analyses in great detail the way Trinidad’s Spanish legal system—laws and court proceedings—was gradually replaced by English laws and proceedings between 1797 and the 1840s.
This was done, at first, by gradual, bit by bit changes, which began right after the “Capitulation” (the surrender to Britain in February 1797). Spanish laws were to continue, but the new chief judge appointed in 1797 (John Nihell) was instructed to carry out the (British) governor’s orders and to exercise his own discretion, rather than to adhere strictly to the old legal system.
It was the first civilian British governor, Ralph Woodford (1813-1828), who really began the chipping away of the Spanish system. In 1814 he decreed that all court proceedings and records should be in English, a major step in “anglicising” (making more English) Trinidad’s legal institutions, and he made several other reforms in the island’s judicial system, which are analysed in detail by Blackman.
Once emancipation had been achieved in the 1830s, the British government decided that the time had come to move against Spanish laws. In 1831, a law-making but non-elected Council of Government (later called the Legislative Council) was established. After 1838, with the final end of slavery, a spate of ordinances enacted by the Council swept away Spanish laws and judicial proceedings and substituted English laws and proceedings. This was led by the powerful Attorney-General of the time, Charles Warner, a great “angliciser”.
Blackman devotes several chapters to this process, which has been termed a “legal revolution”. By 1848, the process was virtually complete. But just in case there was any doubt, an ordinance enacted as late as 1914 decreed that all English laws in force in 1848 should be deemed to have been in force in Trinidad since then. From 1848—50 years after the Capitulation—Trinidad finally had English laws and a “normal” British system of courts and colonial judicial administration. Blackman carefully considers the gains and the losses, to Trinidad’s people, of this substitution of English laws and courts for the Spanish system, which in some ways was more humane and progressive.
In addition to chronicling the process by which the Spanish system was ended, Blackman analyses the many constitutional changes in Trinidad: the “Council of Advice” in 1801, the Council of Government or Legislative Council in 1831, the introduction of elected members in 1925, and adult suffrage in 1946. His book includes several appendices which reproduce key documents in the island’s legal and constitutional evolution.
Justice Blackman’s book, a true labour of love and scholarship, is a valuable work of reference, which should be consulted by all students (in or out of university, lawyers or not) of Trinidad’s complicated legal history.
• Bridget Brereton is professor emerita of History at The University of the West Indies, St Augustine.