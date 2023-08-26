Our ‘lumpen intelligentsia’

With Haiti teetering on the edge, a new peace initiative unfolded in Port-au-Prince last week, this time with the African country of Kenya in the lead.

With the United Nations desperately trying to mount an international response to the Haitian crisis, Kenya stepped forward with a proposal to lead an international police force of a minimum of 2,000 officers, including 1,000 from that country. The proposal is reportedly endorsed by UN Secretary General António Guterres and has the support of the United States.