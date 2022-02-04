Our own worst enemies

West Indian cricketers have always endured a heavy dose of barracking from onlookers; typically, an unbalanced mix of condemnation and praise. However, because in times past it required some effort to air views—one had to write a letter to the media or call in to a radio show—it was mainly from those genuinely attached to the game. Technology has now enabled anyone with access to dash off their thoughts—no, I mean words—without reflection. Social media denizens do not confine themselves to helpful utterances; rather, they belch out whatever bile they carry inside, mindlessly spewing toxicity. One gets the impression that they are egged on by the responses, as if they can’t believe that people even discuss their trivial points. It is the kind of validation that most people crave from their otherwise anonymous worlds. So they free-handedly attack every element of the institution we call and claim as West Indies cricket.
And what is the effect on players? Does anyone pause to consider how they must feel and how it affects morale and performance? Why, in a triumphant moment, did Kieron Pollard have to assert that his team prevailed over the number-one ranked England despite the bombardment of negative comments during the series? Why did Daren Sammy have to take a similar position after the 2016 World Cup victory?
We have a drag-down culture, everybody feels entitled to shred without compassion or understanding of circumstances. It goes back a long way: more than 60 years ago, Frank Worrell was berated for slow batting when he scored 197 not out in a Test in Barbados. In his defence, Brunell Jones had written that he was accustomed to being the whipping boy for anything that went wrong with West Indies cricket. It isn’t that there are obvious weaknesses in the team, but I do not believe it is productive in any way to heap mental abuse on players trying to make their way.
It seems that they would do better if they had a more nurturing environment in which to develop their obvious skills.
The deciding match last Sunday was a spectacular end to what had been a riveting, competitive series. No spectator will forget the amazing last over, when Jason Holder began with a heart-stopping no-ball that seemed to herald the end, and then took four wickets in succession.
It was so unexpected that even he did not realise he had dislodged the bails for the last wicket. That over was as unforgettable as the final over in the tied Test in Australia, before any of these players were born.
And, I daresay, as scintillating as the deciding over from our women’s team in South Africa, where Deandra Dottin scored 19 in five balls and Hayley Matthews a six in the other, to give a record 25 runs in a super over. Dottin had scored 150 not out in the first game that was washed out by rain.
It has been a wonderful start to their tour ahead of the World Cup, especially in the wake of the demolition last year when the South Africans trounced them. The team had regrouped and worked on defining their specific roles, and as Dottin said after the second match, it has been a work in progress and their morale is high.
It was the same for the West Indies men after the Ireland defeat. Holder said that everyone was deflated, feeling they had let down the entire region, but they came together. “For me, this is the closest that I’ve felt a group be in a very, very long time. Honest to God, the energy I felt from the meetings… most contributions I’ve ever seen in a West Indies dressing room.”
It was certainly a team effort. Akeal Hosein’s remarkable four wickets for 30 threatens to be washed away by Holder’s five for 27, but he deserves applause—on any other day he would have been the star.
We know Pollard is a fierce competitor, under every circumstance he is about giving his all. Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Nicholas Pooran, Sheldon Cottrell, all the players stepped up at various points of the series. In our rush to belittle them, we often forget that despite their shortcomings, they still offer stunning moments, and records—like Anisa Mohammed’s bowling figures.
Perhaps we can rein it in a bit and offer solutions. We say they are mentally weak, then how about some of our mental health professionals stepping up to provide support? How about the business community and cricket clubs working together to develop regional leagues? Brian Lara had proposed regional franchise cricket years ago, and Pollard has lamented the lack of league cricket outside of the CPL. We say it is our cricket, but what are we doing to develop it? The old-time behaviour of fighting down everything has to stop; we are not getting anywhere with it.
Speaking of the past, I was saddened to hear of the passing of Easton McMorris, with whom I had become very friendly over the past few years. Easton was a delight to talk to; charming, jolly, witty, and courteous to a fault. His memory was remarkable, and his assessments astute. He kept urging me to finish the Worrell biography so he could be alive to read it. It is finished, but not yet published; it breaks my heart he will not see it.
