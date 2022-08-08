Reckless. Courageous. Confusing. These were some of the immediate reactions to Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, as she wrapped up an Asia tour with an unannounced visit to Taiwan’s capital last Tuesday.
The visit had the presidents of China and the US issuing statements on the thorny issue of the “One-China” policy. Even Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, Dr Amery Browne, chimed in to assert T&T’s position vis-à-vis the complex and complicated China-Taiwan relationship.
During my first year at the University of Massachusetts, I befriended another PhD student from the Computer Science department. Our fields of study were different but our respective countries had a shared history of being subordinate to a global superpower. None of the computer science stuff was intelligible to me, but I did come to understand that like T&T’s past under British rule, Taiwan was and still is controlled by another imperial force.
Since Pelosi’s visit, China has warned the US that “those playing with fire will get burned”. Last Thursday, China fired multiple missiles into the sea off the eastern part of Taiwan. The firing drill is reminiscent of Russia testing its missiles earlier this year in February. We all know what happened next – an invasion of Ukraine that is entering its sixth month. The similarities between Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s claim to Taiwan are frightening. Similar too is the authoritarian regime existing in both countries as well as their subversive non-military tactics such as Russia’s interference in the 2016 US presidential election and China’s state-owned media houses which promote President Xi Jinping’s political propaganda.
Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi condemned Pelosi for violating the “One-China”policy. This 1949 policy describes the position by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) that there is only one Chinese government, the PRC, and that Taiwan is a breakaway province to be reunified with China one day. In other words, Taiwan is not considered an independent country but a “territory”, particularly by those countries who honour the “One-China” policy. T&T is one such country.
Dr Browne’s vague statement that T&T stands in support of the “One-China” policy is problematic, made all the more so when the Chinese Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago followed up with a clear condemnation of Pelosi’s visit by affirming “there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory.” While the Embassy’s position on Taiwan is unambiguous, as is expected, our Government’s position requires a considerable amount of clarification. Too much is at stake; Taiwan’s democracy, economic sanctions, and even military invasion.
While it is understandable that a developing country such as our own will want to prioritise infrastructure, development is also measured by the quality of life of its citizenry. Quality of life involves safeguarding human rights and equal opportunities.
Our steadily increasing economic debt to China, incurred through the 2018 Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), requires us to stand in solidarity. China’s heavy investment into developing nations is a geopolitical strategy to expand their empire. Prior to the 2019 Budget presentation, Finance Minister Colm Imbert revealed that the Government owed China $2.229 billion for increasing projects such as the La Brea Dry Dock facility and the Phoenix Park plan. Added to this is the US$204 million borrowed from China last year with the promise that a percentage would be used to buy goods and services from China. One of these goods was the Chinese-manufactured Sinopharm vaccine.
While our dept trap to China via the BRI requires us to support their policies, regardless of how stifling those may be for countries such as Taiwan, we should also be vocal about human rights issues, particularly when those human rights issues are threatened by a country claiming sovereignty over another.
China has invested a lot into T&T and are keeping on eye on our diplomatic relations. The world is also watching us where our recognition of democracy and human rights are concerned. We would be careful that our position on “One-China” aligns with progressive values promoted in Taiwan and not the restrictive ones in China.
Unlike democratic Taiwan, considered to have the most progressive LGBTQ rights in Asia, China’s authoritarian regime is unashamedly anti-LGBTQ even going so far as to ban LGBTQ events and television content involving homosexual relationships. In terms of climate responsibility, Taiwan has set ambitious reduction targets for its greenhouse gas emissions. In 2015, Taiwan passed the Greenhouse Gas Reduction and Management Act which includes the goal of having 20 per cent of its energy come from renewable sources and 50 per cent from low-carbon natural gas by 2025.
Contrast this with China, who along with Russia, boycotted the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), despite having greenhouse gas emissions triple over the previous three decades making the country’s contribution 30 per cent of global emissions. Halting our present climate emergency requires China to be on board with significant climate change policies, something which the Chinese have now rescinded. Last Friday, President Xi Jinping stopped all dialogue on climate change reform with the US.
Foreign diplomacy requires a careful, balanced position that is attuned to the complexity of international relations. Simply saying we support “One-China” isn’t enough. There’s just too much at stake, not just for Taiwan, but more importantly, for T&T.