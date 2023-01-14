Our presidential journey

“That men do not learn very much from the lessons of history is the most important of all the lessons of history.”
—Aldous Huxley, English writer.
In the present furore about selecting a new President, it appears that we, as a nation, and our leaders have rubbished our history. We have forgotten the history of the Independence Conference and its reflection of a divided nation. We nod at the Republican Constitution without appreciating the precipitating nuances. We have ignored our experiences in the rush to personalise and politicise the current discussion on electing a president.
It is instructive to read the accounts of Lionel F Seukeran (2006) and Kenneth R Lalla (2011) to appreciate the fundamental importance of political representation in our 1962 Constitution. Mr Lalla was part of an unofficial delegation of the then-Opposition along with HP Singh, Jang Bahadoorsingh and Lennox Deyalsingh. In London, they sought to “make representations... on behalf of the Indian segment of the population for a constitution that would provide equity and justice to all”.
That delegation believed that Ashford Sinanan and Lionel Seukeran, members of the official Opposition delegation, were pro-Williams. They advocated for proportional representation. The official Opposition delegation led by Dr Rudranath Capildeo also included Tajmool Hosein, Peter Farquhar and Stephen Maraj. Dr Capildeo was swayed by the HP Singh faction until confronted by a threat from his official delegates to fly home.
The official Opposition negotiated the issue of independent senators (the Senate being a watchdog and a delay mechanism for adequate consideration of legislation) and the need to consult with the Opposition Leader before making appointments to the Public Service Commission.
The Wooding Commission on Constitutional Reform (1971-1974) raised the issue of a constituent assembly to create a Republican constitution. Attendance at the public meetings was low, and few memoranda were submitted. Ryan (2009) quoted Eric Williams as saying “the mass of persons do not feel that there is anything wrong with the constitution at all”. Ryan claimed a 1974 survey supported this. Concerning the Wooding Commission’s recommendation about the President’s powers, Williams was unwilling to create a rivalry between the President and the Prime Minister should the former be elected directly by the people.
On the issue of consultation, Williams pointed to an inherent practical difficulty—“if two people consult, and we have a gentleman’s agreement, that automatically calls for two gentlemen”.
That matter was finally resolved by empowering the President to make appointments at his discretion after consulting with the Prime Minister, the Opposition Leader and other persons whose views may be appropriate to seek. Williams said, “They are either going to have to work with sufficient sense, or they would not work at all, and then you would have some difficulty, and that difficulty is going to be resolved.”
Williams was also concerned about the potential for abusing public officials who were being nominated. He warned about “members of Parliament... lambaste, and berate and denigrate public figures in the country”. Yet, Williams himself unfairly poured scorn on the members of the Wooding Commission.
What has happened since then? We had the pitched battle royale between President Ellis Clarke and incoming Prime Minister ANR Robinson over the decision by Clarke to make two appointments: Alva Bain (December 1986) and Cecil Kelsick to the Judicial and Legal Service Commission four days before demitting office (March 1987). ANR Robinson sued re Bain, but Clarke won. In the Kelsick situation, as the substantive office holder, he upheld the right to make the appointments.
We had the spectacle of Mrs Persad-Bissessar, after a Cabinet retreat, announcing the appointment of a Central Bank Governor in breach of the Central Bank Act 79.02, which states that the President makes that appointment. Express columnist Ralph Maraj reminded us last week that she also made President Carmona a pappyshow in the first week of his term.
Ms Kangaloo, as acting President, in deciding to approve the dismissal of the last Central Bank Governor, did not see the wisdom of the Ellis Clarke precedent of allowing the substantive holder to make the decision.
However, can a president do more than what was done by Robinson post the 2000 elections when he delayed complying with Basdeo Panday’s request to seat failed politicians? Can a president constitutionally buck the advice of the Cabinet in those circumstances? President Carmona’s statement on the limits of presidential powers is pertinent.
Her role as Senate President should be assessed in the context of the membership of that body. Has Ms Kangaloo been politically partisan in her handling of Senators Mark, Roberts and Nakhid? Or should the questions be: are these gentlemen the kind of senatorial representation our forefathers anticipated and has she been restrained in her dealings?
Our history demands some answers. Does either nomination speak to a capacity to provide healing for the deepening ethnic and political divides? Does either political leader rise to the occasion of seeking the nation’s best interests in the nomination process, or are they playing to their fringe bases?
Is the constant denigration of our public office holders by our rabble-rousers scaring away suitable candidates, robbing us of more desirable choices? Are we comfortable with the coarsening of our national dialogue? Is the country’s concern about bread-and-butter matters clouding our appreciation of the need for greater clarity in our constitutional arrangements?
Our destiny lies in our answers!
—Noble Philip