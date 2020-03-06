The use of some words and phrases intrigues me, for lack of a better word. The choice of which word to use, “Final” or “Finals”, for the end of a competition is one of these conundrums. The Final of the Pan Trinbago large band category took place on Saturday, February 22. The show was advertised as the Finals, i.e. the plural form of the word. I contend that “Semi-Finals” was correctly used for the medium and large band categories, as there were two sets of finals, but on the Saturday mentioned above there was only one competition, one Final.
In a previous article I referred to the time I went to buy some paint and decided to get thinner also. To my horror, the label, which was otherwise well designed and professionally printed, was marked “Thinners”, by the local manufacturer, a well-established company in the paint business. Horrifying but not too surprising, as it is just another example of the schizophrenic relationship we seem to have with the plural in this country. On the one hand we have a penchant for adding an “s” in expressions such as “back in times” (for “back in time”), “this rounds”, “a cokes” etc.
On the other hand, for some reason the linguists should explain, there is an almost equal proclivity for dropping the “s” from correct plural forms, as in the (grammatically incorrect) expression “one of the thing I like”, meaning that I like many “things”, which is the correct word to use in the expression, but I am singling out one. Some of these expressions are all very well as colourful colloquialisms which have their rightful place but which should not be confused with Standard English. In the case of the “Thinners” label, I guess I should be grateful that the ‘h’ was not excluded, another notorious penchant of ours, though I must concede, usually in speech but hardly in writing.
The word “thinner” is self-explanatory—it is something used to thin something else, something that is a bit too thick to perform its function satisfactorily. Thinner, in the context of paint, is a solvent used to thin paint, either because it is too thick or to expand its coverage. Certain types of medication are used to thin blood to relieve pressure or prevent harmful clotting, warfarin being a popular one. Daily intake of aspirin is recommended in small doses as a blood thinner as a preventive measure against coronary and thrombotic related ailments.
There are many other instances of the incorrect addition of the letter “s” such as the erroneous expression “with regards to”, the correct expression being “with regard to”. The phrase “with regards to” has a grammatically legitimate use, for example in the sentence “I am so happy to see you but I am a bit busy so I’ll have to send you along, with regards to your parents”.
Another serious linguistic indiscretion, as it were, is the use of the word “damages” in an effort to pluralise the word “damage” to mean several instances of damage caused by a natural disaster or some other catastrophe or mishap. In an article entitled “One may get damages for damage”, I explained the difference.
A common local expression is “out of the blues”, where the singular form “blue” is the correct word to be used. The word “blues” refers to melancholy and is also used to describe a Black American music genre that represents and evokes similar feelings. Like many other words, the plural form takes on a completely different meaning. A few examples follow.
In the singular form the word “air” refers to the atmosphere, whereas “airs” refers to a rather haughty attitude. The word “blind” refers to the inability to see whereas “blinds” usually refers to a screen for a window or door. A “custom” is a traditional and widely accepted way of behaving or doing something that is specific to a particular society, place, or time. The word can be pluralised without change of meaning but when the “c” is capitalised, “Customs” refers to the official department that administers and collects the duties levied by a government on imported goods. “Content” is an adjective that depicts a person who is satisfied with his or her lot, “contents” being the things that are held or included in something. The word “good” as an adjective means having qualities of a high standard, morally or otherwise, or something that is enjoyable or satisfying; as a noun the word may refer to a good deed but in its plural form it refers to things of economic value.
Other bloopers that make me cringe are “feedbacks” and “mines”, the latter being used instead of the correct term, “mine”. Other possessive pronouns such as “ours”, “yours”, “hers” and theirs” have an “s”, so some persons think that the singular first person possessive pronoun should logically have an “s” also, hence the use of “mines”. However, language, particularly English, does not always follow apparent logical patterns. Pronunciation is even more confusing, so to speak.
There are some words which can be used in either the singular or plural form to mean the same thing. One may refer to an announcement that is lacking in detail or details. Whereas the word “bread” can be correctly pluralised to refer to different types of bread, it is not very commonly used. Another word that may be correctly pluralised is “beer”.
One can have a lot of beer or many beers since “beer” can be used as either a “collective” noun or one that can be pluralised without change of meaning. In the festive seasons (like Christmas and Carnival) one has to be very careful not to drink too much beer, or too many beers, and drive, as the police are out there with the breathalyser.