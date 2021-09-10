Our way with words

Hear what I was thinking: “I like how Imran Tahir does look like he running over from de neighbour yard to bowl.”
Here’s how I would most likely have written it: “I like the way Imran Tahir seems to run in from the neighbour’s yard to bowl.”
For those who do not know, Tahir has an unconventional way of running in to deliver his spinners. He does not approach the wicket from behind the umpire, he comes from sideways, in a little arc that is delightful just for its audacity.
As tempting as it is to write about T20 cricket, it is not my intention to do so here, but I will admit that I so wanted to make that observation about the effervescent Tahir that I figured I would use it to illustrate the other subject that has been buzzing around inside my head. (Sometimes I think my brain is like a factory churning out digressions and the challenge is to stay focused, which is where my compulsive jottings help.)
As I listened to my thoughts on Tahir, I was conscious of how it was automatically being translated to print. It set me off thinking about code-switching. I’m not an expert on linguistic matters, but my understanding is that it is a term used to define the language and other forms of expression used by a multi-lingual person, even within one sentence. We, and I don’t mean Trinbagonians here, we all do it at some level.
Because I see my columns as conversations, my tone is relaxed, and I feel comfortable with our dialect occurring naturally. Yet, I can often feel myself shifting the register as I move from thought to the written word. That too, comes fairly naturally. I let it come out as it wants. We are multilingual: we use language and gestures to communicate. But we were taught English by our colonisers, whose language has permeated the spoken word globally. The Queen’s English: grammar lessons that were drummed into us from childhood as the proper way to express oneself. Many of us assimilated this as a marker of our level of education, and frown upon the use of the vernacular, especially in a formal setting.
I figure we switch registers mainly as a way of ensuring clarity, but I know there are many other reasons. Sometimes just to be snooty, people use language so far outside their usual range that they stumble over the words, and often when they try to climb those ladders, they accompany the trip with remarkable shifts in enunciation.
In writing, there is a tendency to place quotation marks around words or phrases that fall within our dialect. I find we should stop that. A friend had written to me not too long ago about the use of WISE, West Indian Standard English, and how we do not acknowledge its structure or give it the respect it deserves. Even if we are not aware of the linguistic structure of our dialects, we know when it has been breached. That is why some broadcasters irritate us; they mangle our beautiful languages.
If you think about it, those who have chosen to celebrate our West Indian culture treat the various idioms as integral parts of their creative expression. Adamic naming, the freedom to reclaim and assert ownership over things that have manacled us to our colonial past, is what I believe was Derek Walcott’s ultimate liberation. One of my favourite essays, “The Muse of History”, is so deeply textured that I feel that if I read it every single day, I would still find ideas to consider and reconsider.
Walcott’s epic poem, “Omeros”, moves fluently between different streams of language: St Lucian patois, his mastery of English, evocative imagery and twangs; everything coalesces into an almighty rendition that remains breathtaking in its scope and confidence.
“In idle August, while the sea soft, / and leaves of brown islands stick to the rim of this Caribbean,” is how he opens “The Schooner Flight”, in the first section, Adios Carenage, leading to his departure. “A route taxi pull up, park-lights still on. / The driver size up my bags with a grin: / ‘This time, Shabine, like you really gone!’ / I ain’t answer the ass, I simply pile in / the back seat and watch the sky burn / above Laventille pink as the gown / in which the woman I left was sleeping...”
It is never prudent to begin calling names because no list could be complete, and omissions are inevitable. But I would love to remind us of how many marvellous voices have lifted themselves lyrically and celebrated the astonishing beauty of our languages. I was just listening to LKJ’s “Five Nights of Bleeding”, the first song I ever heard from him, which stunned me must be 30 years ago. It still blows me away by the power of its dread. I think of the language David Rudder has used: hymnal, lofty, bleak and celebratory, and I feel blessed in truth. But I cannot let myself traipse down the road I said I would not take.
Instead, I will try to return to the point where I hijacked myself. We mark our independence, but we still hang about under colonial flags. Our language is a valid form of expression that we should respect.
And I rell like how Imran Tahir does look like he running over from de neighbour yard to bowl.
—The author is an editor,
writer and cricket historian.
E-mail: vaneisabaksh@gmail.com