CARNIVAL is T&T’s great unifier when everybody is your friend. It’s only the politicians and criminals who spoil the rest of the year for us and--since we can’t get rid of those two main drawbacks--the rest of us have to find a way to perpetuate it and not discredit it, appreciate it and improve it.
So it’s no sense year after year crying about the ills of bikini mas because that’s what thousands of hard-working women or their husbands pay for. Of course, if Peter Minshall comes out of retirement to produce a band, we would have something more meaningful for the spectators, but that ship has sailed, although one of his proteges could be waiting in the wings, designs at the ready, to revive memories of George Bailey, Wayne Berkley, Stephen Lee Heung and all the other great bandleaders. We live in hope.
Until then, those bikinis and beads keep Carnival Monday and Tuesday ticking over and it’s when those masqueraders stop coming to purchase their two inches of costume that everyone has to start to worry.
Everyone gets an “ends” through Carnival, from the ladies sweeping up confetti after each Panorama band at the Queen’s Park Savannah to the hundreds of able-bodied men and women performing rope security duty at the sides of the big bands on the road. All the food vendors bars along the parade routes. And the list goes on and on.
“T&T Carnival is the most exhilarating festival anywhere in the world,” said liming partner Billy on Carnival Saturday night and even though I’ve never been to Rio or New Orleans, I think it would be hard to dispute his assertion.
You can copy T&T Carnival all you want but there’s a free-wheeling spirit and joie de vivre among the participants that cannot be reproduced anywhere else on earth.
Earlier in the week I told my older daughter Shannon that it looks like everyone with T&T roots had come home for Carnival from all around the globe, including her, having made the expensive trek from London to play in Tribe and, being one of his biggest fans, to see Machel in concert--which is another story in itself.
Due to work commitments, she won’t make it every year, but others of her generation will keep such mas bands in business for decades to come. But bandleaders can’t take them for granted and not give them value for money, Tribe’s apologies at the end of Carnival confirming that there were some glitches along the way.
It’s not all about pretty mas, as T&T Carnival is made up of countless components, TTT announcer and Independent Senator Paul Richards pointing out that there are so many things to do and see during the Carnival season, including the dramatic Paramin Blue Devils.
And one of the most under-appreciated aspects of Carnival is Panorama. I’m referring to the many empty seats in the North Stand on Finals Night, while thousands more prefer to hear the bands for free on the track.
The Grand Stand was full, more than likely with the older ones, while the younger visitors prefer to head to the fetes. It may be hard to change their preference but we must bear in mind thatpan is Trinidad and Tobago’s invention and no one can take that away from us. And we should never take it for granted. Has Pan Trinbago or the Tourism Ministry marketed Panorama as an event in itself in Japan, where so many pannists in T&T steelbands come from, or Switzerland, to attract more people to these shores specifically to hear pan? I’m being naïve as usual, but the more tickets sold for Panorama Finals might lead to more revenue for the panmen and women who drive this unique art form.
And on Finals Night, there was no doubting who would be proclaimed champions as bp Renegades simply took your breath away with their performance of Black Stalin’s “Feeling to party”. But every band deserves plaudits, practising for hours night after night with little or no reward, ensuring pan’s place in T&T Carnival and again making it like nowhere else on the planet.
At minutes to five on Carnival Tuesday, outside Frankie’s on Ariapita Avenue, Republic Bank Exodus treated spectators to their Panorama tune, Shortshirt’s “Tourist Leggo”, raising the pores and thrilling the soul. There was a lack of such musical delights for Jouvert 2023, but that didn’t stop four disparate characters, stragglers from the ten-member Blue Devils band originating from Victoria Gardens, led by Megas, from staying in “costume” until after noon, patronising the bar at the corner of Tragarete Road and White Street, operated by Hailan and friends.
In Rio’s underground carnival blocos, they cut up and share LSD to accentuate the occasion, but here we could get a high just from newcomer Stan’s Clarks black dress shoes, which were acclaimed the “best Jouvert shoes…ever!!” by Nicky, another first-timer in the Vic band.
And just after dawn you bounce up cricketing superstar Chris Gayle helping to rub greasy cocoa oil out of Smiley’s head under a garden hose on Marli Street. And then you have the big man with all the teeth posing for photos with the Vic Blue Devils.
Only in T&T. Ours to treasure.