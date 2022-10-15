Out of the cane fields of Tacarigua

Selwyn Cudjoe______use

Selwyn Cudjoe

 Photo courtesy Wellesley College

Part III

On May 8, 1982, I delivered a lecture, “The Village Council as an Organ of Popular Democracy”, at the Tacarigua Village Council on the eve of its 350-year anniversary, the village having entered its name into the island’s vocabulary in 1634 when it was identified as one of the four encomiendas at the foothills of the Northern Range.

Most of the Amerindians in the village came from around Lake Tacarigua in Venezuela, which explains the origin of the village name. Years earlier, I had visited Lake Tacarigua in search of origins even though I spoke little Spanish.

I made the following remarks in my lecture: “Trinidad and Tobago has reached a new stage of social and political development, and at the centre of this development must be the village or the village council, the most important and popular institution of governance in our society. In Trinidad and Tobago the village form of government is the oldest social and political organisation and Tacarigua is one of the oldest examples of community governance... In any form of social reconstruction, the people of these communities must stand as the veritable nucleus around which social development must proceed” (Cudjoe, Movement of the People).

That recommendation, it seems, met with approval of the prime minister who, in his response to the budget debate in 2014 (he was then the leader of the opposition), declared: “I would be the first to agree that in our moving from colonialism to independence we did not empower our communities and build on all of the social and cultural capital they had accumulated over the centuries.”

He reminded his audience that Dr Eric Williams started his “Better Village Programme” to encourage the village councils to mobilise the various talents in their communities. Dr Keith Rowley said: “Today, we must go farther to involve citizens in their own development through the creation of structures to undergird such development, which is why we, in the PNM, offer our new thrust: the governance of our society from the bottom up.

“Those structures, the village council or community councils, shall have the right to select their own village officials... and a guiding council to run and administer these villages. These councils would establish their budgets, decide their priorities, and determine how best to meet the needs of their communities. They would elect their representatives periodically, whose function it would be to determine the plans, policies, and activities of these entities” (T&T Guardian, September 12, 2014).

In September 2015, many of us supported the PNM with an understanding that empowering the village and community councils was central to deepening our democracy. In 2016, the ministry began to have its consultation about how to incorporate these bodies into our system of governance. Its major recommendation was to create management committees to run and control these centres.

The Trinidad and Tobago Association of Village and Community Councils (TTAVCC), the main instrument and networking agency for all community groups, objected to this approach to community development. On September 3, 2016, the association spelled out its disagreement with the MS&CD. It complained they were not consulted nor included in the running of this new framework of governance.

On November 2, 2017, the MS&CD informed TTAVCC that it had decided to set up boards of management to run the centres. In June 2021, the MS&CD advertised the opening of positions of Community facility coordinator and business operations assistant “in order to establish these positions in 36 community facilities in Trinidad and Tobago” without consulting the TTAVCC or the heads of village and community councils.

On September 8, 2021, Genevieve Bernard, the president of the TTAVCC, informed Angela Edwards, permanent secretary of MS&CD, that her organisation “continues to be flabbergasted at the blatant show of disrespect that the MS&CD has been openly displaying to the association over the four months, with regards to our concerns regarding the ministry’s activities to unilaterally place persons in positions of Community Facility... in the thirty-six community facili­ties in T&T as advertised in social media”.

Ms Bernard also castigated the permanent secretary for not even responding to the organisation’s requests to meet with her to discuss their legitimate concerns. They wrote: “We are still trying to understand why it is so difficult for our organisation to have a direct meeting with the person who is heading the Ministry under whose Schedule our organisation has been placed.”

She rued: “It would appear that the Ministry’s community development strategies, if not goals (whatever they may be) have been conceived on the basis of the exclusion of the Village Council Association Movement.” On October 5, the permanent secretary responded by asking Bernard “to state her concerns in writing so that a productive conversation could be ensured”.

No more discussions have been scheduled between the TTAVCC and the ministry. As far as Ms Bernard is concerned, it seems that the ministry has no intention of including them in the process of community development in any meaningful way. The ministry is content to bureaucratise the process by organising from the top, and to hell with the people below them.

This approach to community organising contradicts everything the PNM advocated in 2014. It is also contrary to how enlightened organisations such as the United Nations approach community development, which the UN described as “a process where community members come together to take collective action and generate solutions to common problems”.

The TTAVCC objects to how the MS&CD is conducting itself in this matter. It also violates of the accepted principles of community development, which is one reason why it will fail the communities it is supposed to empower. It is also an insult to the grassroots members of the PNM.

—Prof Cudjoe’s e-mail address is srcudjoe1@gmail.com. He can be reached @ProfessorCudjoe.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Nelson’s shady presence

Nelson’s shady presence

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley should understand why the public is sceptical about his claim of non-involvement in the Nelson affair.

It is true that the Prime Minister has no constitutional role and involvement in the prosecution of anyone, but then neither does the Attorney General and yet, here we are with an indemnity written in black and white, bearing the signature of an Attorney General in Dr Rowley’s Cabinet which commits the Government to recommending to the DPP that he not prosecute a man who was willing to confess to criminal ­bribery and corruption.

Stark staring mad

Stark staring mad

To think that once upon a time, many years ago, I actually considered pursuing law as a profession. Naïve, idealist I, would have been torn apart by the dogs of law, drawn and quartered by the merchants of justice, or, who knows, I might have succumbed to the practitioners’ code of compliance, casting aside shame and dignity, fight for my slice of the largesse from the multi-million dollars in “briefs” advocates at stake every living-or-dying day in this country. So much litigation.

What job done, Sir?

What job done, Sir?

How can a captain see the ship sinking irretrievably under his watch, jeopardising the lives of 1.4 million people and, with neither plan nor vision, will nor skill to save the day, still continue in office?

And after seven squandered years?! But Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says, “I’ve done my job.”

Akin to bounty hunting

Akin to bounty hunting

One year ago I asked “how are we holding Vincent Nelson, the disgraced British King’s Counsel to his bargain?”

The bargain was a plea bargain made with the Director of Public Prosecutions (the DPP). Nelson pleaded guilty in a corruption case in which Anand Ramlogan, SC, a former attorney general of Trinidad and Tobago, and Gerald Ramdeen, a junior counsel, together with Nelson, had been charged. As a result of the plea bargain, Nelson was expected to be a witness for the prosecution against Ramlogan and Ramdeen.

How the cookie (nation) crumbles

How the cookie (nation) crumbles

The presentation and discussion of a national budget usually focus on competing ideas about the future of a country. The process is a statement about the development of the country.

In 2020, Branko Milanovic, a reputed US economist, wrote “the fact that the most important role economic policy can play now is to keep social bonds strong under this extraordinary pressure”. It is now indisputable that our country’s social bonds—the safeguards against deviant behaviour—are unravelling.

Out of the cane fields of Tacarigua

Out of the cane fields of Tacarigua

On May 8, 1982, I delivered a lecture, “The Village Council as an Organ of Popular Democracy”, at the Tacarigua Village Council on the eve of its 350-year anniversary, the village having entered its name into the island’s vocabulary in 1634 when it was identified as one of the four encomiendas at the foothills of the Northern Range.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Nelson’s shady presence

Nelson’s shady presence

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley should understand why the public is sceptical about his claim of non-involvement in the Nelson affair.

It is true that the Prime Minister has no constitutional role and involvement in the prosecution of anyone, but then neither does the Attorney General and yet, here we are with an indemnity written in black and white, bearing the signature of an Attorney General in Dr Rowley’s Cabinet which commits the Government to recommending to the DPP that he not prosecute a man who was willing to confess to criminal ­bribery and corruption.

Stark staring mad

Stark staring mad

To think that once upon a time, many years ago, I actually considered pursuing law as a profession. Naïve, idealist I, would have been torn apart by the dogs of law, drawn and quartered by the merchants of justice, or, who knows, I might have succumbed to the practitioners’ code of compliance, casting aside shame and dignity, fight for my slice of the largesse from the multi-million dollars in “briefs” advocates at stake every living-or-dying day in this country. So much litigation.

What job done, Sir?

What job done, Sir?

How can a captain see the ship sinking irretrievably under his watch, jeopardising the lives of 1.4 million people and, with neither plan nor vision, will nor skill to save the day, still continue in office?

And after seven squandered years?! But Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says, “I’ve done my job.”

Akin to bounty hunting

Akin to bounty hunting

One year ago I asked “how are we holding Vincent Nelson, the disgraced British King’s Counsel to his bargain?”

The bargain was a plea bargain made with the Director of Public Prosecutions (the DPP). Nelson pleaded guilty in a corruption case in which Anand Ramlogan, SC, a former attorney general of Trinidad and Tobago, and Gerald Ramdeen, a junior counsel, together with Nelson, had been charged. As a result of the plea bargain, Nelson was expected to be a witness for the prosecution against Ramlogan and Ramdeen.

How the cookie (nation) crumbles

How the cookie (nation) crumbles

The presentation and discussion of a national budget usually focus on competing ideas about the future of a country. The process is a statement about the development of the country.

In 2020, Branko Milanovic, a reputed US economist, wrote “the fact that the most important role economic policy can play now is to keep social bonds strong under this extraordinary pressure”. It is now indisputable that our country’s social bonds—the safeguards against deviant behaviour—are unravelling.

Out of the cane fields of Tacarigua

Out of the cane fields of Tacarigua

On May 8, 1982, I delivered a lecture, “The Village Council as an Organ of Popular Democracy”, at the Tacarigua Village Council on the eve of its 350-year anniversary, the village having entered its name into the island’s vocabulary in 1634 when it was identified as one of the four encomiendas at the foothills of the Northern Range.