This week’s landmark Privy Council judgment upholding the $2 million award to a boy who was subjected to intense cruelties while being wrongfully held at State institutions is important for setting the standard for the care of children in such establishments.

It is impossible to put a price on the physical pain, mental ­anguish and emotional trauma to which this boy, who must ­remain unidentified, was subjected. However, the extraordinary step taken by Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams in awarding him the record figure of $1 million for vindicatory damages should set the tone for the future.