Pack mentality

I would usually have a list of upcoming topics for the column. Topics that I find interesting, relevant, or important. I would try to mix in a medical-based one every so often and maybe a Beematie, according to what the inside voice is trying to express. But then I will be watching the news and see the video of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old black man who was stopped by the police in Memphis, a routine traffic stop supposedly, and then violently beaten, tasered, and pepper sprayed by five also black policemen, with him at no time resisting arrest but just saying “damn I didn’t do anything” and calling for his mother. I was not triggered as most black Americans may have been. I have not had to be scared when I see a police car or when I have been told to pull over by the police, as they, black Americans, have had for most of their teenage and adult lives.
I have not had to teach my children, especially the young boys, how to put your hands in the air or on the steering wheel or dashboard and make no sudden moves which may give the policeperson a reason to assault or arrest you.
Most of the interactions I have had with the police in Trinidad is wining on them during the Carnival season, in the fetes or during Jouvert, when they are standing guard watching to make sure there are no issues. The other times I have just said “Hello, Sir” or “Hello ma’am” with a sense of respect for their position and duty. The video just made me go cold.
I was appalled by the level of constant unrequited violence by a gang of persons against one person, another human being. It made me feel deeply shocked and saddened that we could reach to such a basic level.
A few things would strike me during the news feed video. For a 29-year-old man to be calling out for his mother, that means he was at his most scared and vulnerable and that was his basic child instinct calling out for the person who he thought could protect him.
It is almost like an adult person crawling into a foetal position. It is the time when we revert to childhood and our fears are intense and laid bare by the trauma we are or have just experienced. He just wanted his mommy.
The second thing that came to mind was the intense violence by which the large burly policemen beat Tyre with no stopping and no turning back.
Of course, there is the element of American institutionalised racism where, no matter if you are black or white or brown, you are trained as a policeman that black men and black people generally are most likely criminals and drug addicts and deserve to be picked up at traffic stops and beaten, because for sure they are hiding something or stole something or did something.
Of course, there is an element of these policemen belonging to the “Scorpion Unit”, a unit within the Memphis police service that dealt with violent crimes. Thus, these policemen’s main language was one of treating the violent criminals equally violently in an effort to contain them.
So, when they initially held Tyre and he ran away because he was scared of what could happen and then when they eventually caught up with him, they probably went into automatic mode with violence being the only thing they knew.
But that was not all there was to it. There was also a large component of pack, herd, mob mentality. Pack mentality is defined as a tendency for a group of individuals to act together without planned direction.
The persons in the pack make decisions based on the actions of others, sometimes even without realising it. We are still social and status-seeking animals and we do what the majority thinks and does and we align our behaviour with the pack.
In pack mentality there is groupthink trance where we ignore our instinct or moral compass and blindly follow the decision of the group.
If you look at the policemen who were doing the beating of Tyre, they appeared to be in a trance, automatically following each other, no thinking, no pause, no consideration, no breath, and with each escalation of violence, the other person would follow and escalate even further.
In 1990, I was quite young then and like many others, I was shocked when Abu Bakr announced on television that this was a coup and that we should not loot. The next thought most people had was, “You mean we should be looting?” I remember groups of people just walking along the streets and suddenly without realising, without type 2 thinking, ordinary persons, knowing right and wrong, were breaking into stores and supermarkets, looting.
For this, the “Mother of All Carnivals”, I know us Trinbagonians are party-loving people who want to just wine and enjoy the soca, rhythm, and vibes. It is just for us to be aware that groups, herds, packs, mobs, and crowds can ignore their instincts, ignore their moral compass, and do strange things. Just take a pause, fight the trance, and think “what the hell are we doing?”
If only someone had taken a breath for Tyre.
Dr Joanne F Paul is an emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute