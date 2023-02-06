‘Pan in yuh pweffin’

IT’S a truly wondrous procedure hearing and seeing a steelband go from “ping, ping” and “pong, pong” to the finished version of the tune that they take to the stage at the Queen’s Park Savannah for Panorama 2023.
And on Tuesday night, the countless hours of practice came together as the Pan Trinbago judges visited the seven Large Conventional Steelbands in and around Port of Spain.
Two weeks before, there was just a handful of diehards in attendance as the players worked their way through their respective riffs. But on judging night you could barely fit into the space around the bands as staunch supporters and pan lovers came out in their thousands to hear the performances for free.
With three weeks to Carnival Monday and Tuesday, those who couldn’t afford tickets to an all-inclusive fete, or those who were being thrifty, were moving from band to band, celebrating Trinidad and Tobago’s musical gift to the world, kicking off their respective ways of participating in the Greatest Show on Earth.
“Ah eh see you in so long and now ah bounce you up twice in three days,” one guy told an old friend as they looked on at Massy Trinidad All Stars, that conversation being repeated many times over from Duke Street to Charlotte Street and Tragarete Road to Hamilton Street, Covid-19 having sidelined Carnival since 2020, disrupting a traditional social get-together for friends and family scattered around the globe and right here in T&T.
And there are people like Jacko who suffered withdrawal symptoms with no pan during the pandemic, letting out a plaintive plea to “leh we hear somet’ing…is three years” in the direction of the band when he arrived at bp Renegades’ yard in the early days of January.
There are those who never leave the band they support and turn up faithfully in the same yard every single night, while the Pan in yuh Pueffin WhatsApp group drives around in convoy catching the sound of almost all in contention, including in the chill of Lopinot to hear Supernovas on a week night, never mind work the next morning.
There are those who have no particular favourite, including Patrick, who while listening to All Stars said he’s “promiscuous…I move around”, appreciating all of these fantastic orchestras which confirm that with the right mindset Trinidad and Tobago could be a much better place.
Less than half-mile north from All Stars, there was a sign proclaiming “Est. 1948” on the wall outside that venerable organisation known as Renegades. On preliminary judging night, as part of the proceedings to mark its 75th anniversary, the band honoured master pan tuner Bertrand “Birch” Kelman, who played a crucial role in nine of Renegades’ 11 Panorama championship titles, alongside ace arranger Jit Samaroo, whose image looked down on the yard from the top floor.
On the other side of the capital city, 12-time champions Desperadoes, of Rudolph Charles fame, continue their exile from their birthplace in Laventille, sad testimony to T&T’s violent status, taking up temporary residence in an expansive open lot of land off Victoria Avenue, “The Best Band Ever” written on the wall next to the bar, where a guy was asking: “Yuh want a shot of babash?” the land’s bootleg liquor usually making an appearance around this time.
Three blocks to the west, Nutrien Silver Stars keep alive the name of their greatest son, Edwin Pouchet, with a banner bearing a quote of his about going home from Panorama with a great memory. It ended: “Win, lose or draw, they will always remember Silver Stars,” the players’ youthful exuberance attesting to that statement.
And those youngsters keep the music playing thanks to parents and supporters like primary school teacher Cheryll Ann, who was correcting her pupils’ homework under the lights on a table at the side of the band while her two daughters went through a practice session.
Down the road from Roxy Roundabout, in the shadow of One Woodbrook Place, Hadco Phase II Pan Groove has the names of all of the band’s tunes over the years inscribed on a table in the bar area, where Neal and Bobby and Bruce make a nightly appearance, and patriarch Len “Boogsie” Sharpe, one of the last of Trinidad’s legendary pan geniuses, thankfully still graces the rootsy yard with his imposing presence.
On judging night, amongst the 50-, 60- and 70-year-olds who are around every year taking in the sound of steel, there were also the 40- and 30-somethings appreciating the culture, and even a few 20-somethings, ensuring that while all hell breaks loose around them, the future of the artform is safe in their hands. Along with all the teenagers and pre-teens who perform for the stage sides and continue the process of an oil drum being adapted to make music that gives you goose bumps.
And after being deprived of that pleasure by the virus, there’s a new format this year to add more spice to the competition, with the large bands not being restricted to playing this year’s songs and allowed to choose classics from years gone by, a ruling which has not drawn unanimous approval.
Renegades have gone for “Feeling to party” by everyone’s favourite calypsonian, recently-departed Black Stalin, and they could be on to something, keeping alive the Black Man’s memory through to the Panorama finals on Carnival Saturday night.
But Republic Bank Exodus, All Stars, Phase II, Despers and the rest won’t make it easy in the tussle for the Grand Prix of Pan, setting up yet another memorable showdown in the Big Yard.