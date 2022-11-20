Pandemic workplace

So, the pandemic brou­ght a fair number of changes to the working world. Pre-pandemic, we would be working mainly on site, travelling to work on a daily basis, working 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the expected subset of careers which allow for shifts and variable hours.

With the pandemic we were forced to pivot and adapt to a virtual scenario, or at least a hybrid approach where we alternated between off-site/remote/virtual to on-site/face-to-face. And those were industries where there were such options. A fair number of persons either lost their jobs, were furloughed, or resigned.