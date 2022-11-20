Pandemic workplace

Dr Joanne Paul--use

So, the pandemic brou­ght a fair number of changes to the working world. Pre-pandemic, we would be working mainly on site, travelling to work on a daily basis, working 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the expected subset of careers which allow for shifts and variable hours.

With the pandemic we were forced to pivot and adapt to a virtual scenario, or at least a hybrid approach where we alternated between off-site/remote/virtual to on-site/face-to-face. And those were industries where there were such options. A fair number of persons either lost their jobs, were furloughed, or resigned.

The pandemic caused persons to take a pause and reassess their career pathways. There was an increased number of persons quitting their jobs, especially those in the service provider and hospitality sectors, which are typically low-paid and demand-heavy. We had the highest number of applications for new businesses, persons were being more creative, finding career opportunities in cubbyholes where previously there were none.

Suddenly new terms were being exposed. Even furloughed. I had probably heard that term once before the pandemic. When we heard about persons being furloughed in the UK initially, I remember having to check online to remind myself of the meaning of the term. Then we had quiet firing. This was previously always around, but became more so during the pandemic when employers would ­passive-aggressively not fire the person but freeze them out, marginalise them, even set them up to fail and make the workplace uninhabi­table for them, forcing them to resign. Although a douche move, this method is cheaper, has less conflict and less ­potential litigation.

Then there is quiet quitting. Again, this phenomenon is not new, but it ­became a thing during the pandemic. It was possibly exacerbated by the spike in employee disengagement in addition to the non-supportive employers and work environments now exposed by the pandemic strain. Quiet quitting went viral on TikTok in July 2022 and persons were encouraged to not outright quit their jobs, but withdraw from overworking and quit the idea of going above and beyond as people had often done pre-pandemic. With the pandemic, persons were more aware of burnout and mental health, and with quiet quitting, persons would do their job duties but have firmer boundaries and make time instead for non-work aspects of their lives.

Another trend with the pandemic is the social media career influencer. Instead of taking advice from older experts or certified coaches, the younger generations, Gen Z and Gen Y, are instead listening to similar-aged ­TikTok and Instagram influencers who produce short videos and give career advice. These generations relate to them better and find they speak their language, in short, practical clips. The information is nothing new, but it is like talking to your friend or close relative and the social media influencers think the juxtaposition is that people are also looking for that human connection in the midst of the virtuality.

Another trend is the video CV. With the increase in virtual interviews, persons are adding to the application process by having a video CV in addition to sending your written CV via hard or soft copy (the latter which can get lost in the crowd of CVs). It becomes almost like the cover letter, where you give a brief description of yourself and maybe show an example of you doing the work task for which you are applying. This has become more popular with LinkedIn and TikTok, and, on this ­trajectory, may become mandatory as we continue to expand our virtual world ­interconnections.

We have all heard about the C suite, typically comprising of the CEO, COO, CFO. Now there is an additional category called the CRO (chief remote officer). This person manages the remote workers, the ­hybrid interface and oversees the hybrid transition, working with post-pandemic operating models. Again interestingly, one of the main goals of the CRO is to maintain structure and human connection in the midst of the virtuality, within the hybrid workforce.

There is one other trend that I find most exciting. Reverse mentorship. This is where the younger generations are mentoring the older bosses. Typically, senior executives teach and mentor younger employees, but now the younger generations are teaching the older managers about social issues, social media, changing styles, culture, language, consumer preferences, wokeness. This can increase innovation, make managers seem cool and retain the younger generations since the ­older managers will now be able to speak Gen Z. With the increasing retirement age, the generation spread in the workplace is expanding and now we have Generation Z, Generation Y, Generation X and Baby Boomers, all with different concepts, culture, boundaries, workplace rules and even language. It is really important for managers to learn each generation and to be able to traverse all, and reverse mentorship is one way of doing that.

Man, it seems this pandemic has not just caused change but also escalated it. So many new concepts in the changing workplace. Today I was walking along the corridor in the hospital and this Rastafarian hospital worker who was chatting with me said, “Change is like the tide, man. It is inevitable. Don’t fight it, embrace it, roll with it.” It is sometimes our only constant.

—Dr Joanne F Paul is an emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pandemic workplace

Pandemic workplace

So, the pandemic brou­ght a fair number of changes to the working world. Pre-pandemic, we would be working mainly on site, travelling to work on a daily basis, working 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the expected subset of careers which allow for shifts and variable hours.

With the pandemic we were forced to pivot and adapt to a virtual scenario, or at least a hybrid approach where we alternated between off-site/remote/virtual to on-site/face-to-face. And those were industries where there were such options. A fair number of persons either lost their jobs, were furloughed, or resigned.

Review school policy on Venezuelan children

Review school policy on Venezuelan children

Government should review its categorical position against providing an education to the children of documented Venezuelan migrants who landed here illegally.

It is not clear how much consideration the Government gave to this issue before stating this policy decision back in 2019. However, it appears to be based on the view that the benefits of T&T’s free taxpayer-funded education system should not be extended to children who had entered the country illegally.

When in Qatar, do as Qataris do

The phrase “When in Rome, do as the Romans do” originated sometime in the fourth century when a Christian saint, St Augustine from Rome, relocated to another place called Milan, where Christians did not observe the Sabbath on Saturdays, as St Augustine was accustomed to in Rome.

St Augustine seemed taken aback by this, but a bishop from Milan named St Ambrose gave him some sound advice when he said, “Whenever I go to Rome I fast on Saturdays, but when I’m home I do not. So, you should abide by the tradition of whatever church you attend.”

World Cup predictions

Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

This would put the CR7 versus Messi debate to bed once and for all as the undisputed GOAT.

Lionel Messi has shaken off his Barca tabanca and is tearing up Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain. Argentinian fans are on his side because he has delivered for his country on the international stage, that is the Copa America 2021.

Besides the boss himself, the squad has been re-engineered. Lionel Scaloni has put together a squad that would die for Messi to get his hands on that golden prize. It’s written in the stars, it’s inevitable for the extraordinary career of this little man.

The powers that be should stand up for true freedom

I have known Mr Jack Warner for several years now and, just like the thousands of other citizens who have fervently explained the good deeds of Mr Warner and his valuable contributions to their lives, I must declare I am a part of the public who feels very strongly that he must be protected and allowed to stay in our country, far away from the trespass of a foreign court of law, especially in the circumstances of his case.

What have our people and our governance become, I have to ask myself. Do we have pride in ourselves?

Procurement bamboozle

Procurement bamboozle

After seven years of being fed one excuse after another, the public should now face the awful prospect that the Rowley administration has no intention of bringing the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act into effect any time soon, not even in the gutted form to which it had reduced the act two years ago.

One would have thought that having substantially watered down the law by removing critical financial transactions from the remit of the procurement regulator, the Government would be happy to have pressed on to the proclamation of the weakened law if only to claim bragging rights for having implemented anti-corruption legislation. However, having succeeded in stripping the law of the big-ticket items of government-to-government contracts, agreements with international financial institutions and a range of contracted services—including legal services, debt-financing services for the national budget, accounting and auditing services, medical emergency or other scheduled medical services, and virtually any other service the Minister of Finance may one day decide to remove—the Government continues to peddle backwards on this issue.