This Christmas season offered, and worthy recipients took, the opportunity of conferring prestige on the seasonal music and traditions broadly classed as parang. Los Alumnos de San Juan satisfied a hectic schedule of booked performances. The group also took to the public relations stage to spell out a wider mission for itself and its music.
It’s the time of year when Los Alumnos enjoy unique celebrity status, based on a record of nine parang championship triumphs. Here, then, is a topmost party band at this incomparable Christmastime for parties. Its leading people, however, look to a life beyond the end-of-season January 6 “Lay Wa”, when people move in other directions in search of good times.
“This music is fun,” says a Los Alumnos statement. “It exudes that spirit because of what it is and the time with which it is associated.” As the song goes, Christmas comes but once a year. But the band, musically silenced over the months in between Christmases, reaches for different microphones: “Parang needs to be seen as a greater part of our cultural heritage, that represents us a people and helps to make us as unique as we are.”
Already, the band claims command of “a platform for the continuity and growth of our cultural art form——la parranda (the parang)”. Cassell’s Spanish dictionary translates la parranda as “spree, carousing party”; and the people taking part as parrandistas. Cassell’s excludes T&T-coined references to “parang” and “parranderos”.
Spanish language and a Venezuelan heartland identify as parang sources, of which the status of foremost proponents has been earned by Los Alumnos. The band is keen to take parang farther afield, by introducing it to young people and stirring their interest. Every Christmas season, the band trains youngsters in some 15 schools. The ambitious objective is to “marry the tradition and modern influences—to create exciting, brand-new opportunities for this genre”. On this basis rests hope to “take this music worldwide”.
The band’s arrangers have set the example by drawing upon the 2017 Puerto Rican Spanish-language, and international super-hit, “Despacito”. The Alumnos’ version rewrites the original composition, sex-charged with dub-influenced and salsa flavours, into a jam-down parang lavway themed, “This is how we do it in sweet Trinbago”. Like some parang road march, the T&T lyrics pack localised references to Paramin, Santa Cruz, Rio Claro, ginger beer, puncha creme and pastelles…
Such is the hopeful example being set for T&T composers and arrangers encouraged to see hand-waving party possibilities in familiar and in new-form parang. Beyond setting example, the Alumnos band bids to become instructors through offering their “Parang Corner” series of videos designed as “a journey through all things parang”, explicating how different parang styles are made, how they work, and what they mean. The Parang Corner includes teaching “some minor Spanish and (cuatro) music chords”, an introduction to parang history, and to local parang bands.
So the Alumnos band is reaching out to make presentations way beyond the live parang stage and their CD recordings. The message is that, though “parang music is fun…it needs to be seen as a greater part of our cultural heritage” usable for social action toward more wholesome living. Parang Corner is on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, plus on TTT, three days a week until January 5.
Coinciding but unconnected with Parang Corner came a seasonal reaching-out, inspiringly to demonstrate the possibilities of T&T-originated and T&T-influenced Christmas music. What landed on the Lord Kitchener Auditorium, NAPA stage last Thursday was the Etienne Charles “Creole Christmas” show, highlighting “Venezuelan roots”.
For this movement, registering regular T&T touchdowns, a charismatic and visionary leader figure reigns musically in T&T native, Etienne Charles. The 2019 Christmas presentation, designed to give expression to Venezuelan ancestors, entailed an accomplished demonstration of the jazz possibilities of T&T Christmas and related music. For those with fond memories of “castillian” dances, the Lionel Belasco Latin waltzes, delivered with moving instrumental improvisations were a memorable thrill. For others, a Spanish-language calypso, performed by Venezolana Betsayda Machado, opened eyes and ears. Then Relator assured credible representation of Christmas calypso.
The show was a reminder, if any were needed, that a T&T musician enjoys prestigious recognition far from the shores of his native land. Now also a successful producer of a Port of Spain Carnival Monday mas band, his show last week confirmed a continuing embrace of T&T roots which, as with many locals, entail connections with branches in Venezuela and elsewhere. Combining performances with jazz professorial duties at Michigan State University, he arrived short days after a concert at Utopia Soundstage in Woodstock, New York. He is due to appear this week at the California Centre for the Arts in Escondido, and next week at the City Winery in Washington DC…
In short, Etienne Charles who leads a distinguished jazz career across the US, Canada and Europe, makes a point of representing the jazz-oriented promise of music cherished in and of his homeland. Creole Christmas with Venezuelan “Spanish” flavour beckoned consumption as of item of unforgettable cuisine.