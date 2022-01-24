Here’s an example of how easily Covid-19 misinformation can be spread. Last week, at a news conference calling on the Government to withdraw its policy of requiring public sector workers to be vaccinated, Pastor Victor Gill who heads a church in Laventille, said some things that were false, showed a misunderstanding of demographics, and demonstrated an inability to marshal statistical data.
Gill is one of a group of churchmen, TT Response, that is pushing back on vaccination, and doing so inside and outside of their churches. He was joined at the presscon by pastors Lennox Grant and Michael McDowell, and Bishop Wayne Baptiste.
On one particular day, Gill said, Israel had a vaccination rate of 97.4 per cent, and 30,772 new infections; and Kenya has a vaccination rate of 13.8 per cent and 392 new cases. Therefore, he concluded, “countries that are less vaccinated, are doing far better than countries that are more vaccinated”.
Where to start? With the dodgy figures, his evidentiary and logical leap in arriving at a worldwide conclusion based on only two seemingly cherry-picked countries, or big variables that he fails to consider? The New York Times has an excellent daily tracker that puts into an interactive graphic all of the daily updated data on vaccination for all countries.
“Fully vaccinated” varies. In Israel, a country that has started administering second booster shots (four in total), 74 per cent of the population has had one dose, according to NYT data. The proportion of the population that its medical establishment lists as fully vaccinated is 67 per cent. So strictly a matter of fact, Gill is way off.
He’s closer to the mark on Kenya, where only 12 per cent of the country’s population has had one dose, and only 9.7 per cent is considered fully vaccinated. The two countries have significant differences. Israel has notable pockets of poverty, there is sometimes a blurring of the lines between the pre-1967 borders state and the illegally expanded one today, and provision for Palestinian communities in the territories it occupies is of a lower quality; but it is overall much more advanced in medical care provision than Kenya is.
Moreover, Kenya has a land area of half a million square kilometres, a population of 53 million, and a population density of 94 per square km. For Israel, those figures are 22,000 square kms, 9.2 million and 400 per square km. Without even considering access to vaccines and the overall quality of medical care, the big demographic differences have implications for the ability to carry out testing.
Kenya is mainly a rural country, Israel is heavily urbanised and more developed. Access to the far corners of the East African country is more difficult than it is to the ends of Israel (regardless of where one considers them to be). We’re talking mangoes and olives. With Kenya, we don’t know what we don’t know.
There was much more that was false. I don’t have the space to list all of it. Seems to me that the basis for comparing these two countries was derived from arriving at a conclusion first, working backwards, and looking none too choosily or analytically for data to validate preconceived positions. And while facts are stubborn things, proper analysis is the first casualty of misinformation, and nuance is the innocent bystander killed by the stray bullets.
I say “misinformation” and not “disinformation”. The former is accidental falsehood; the latter is wilful. Because they’re men of God, I’m choosing to believe in their inherent goodness and goodwill. I’m therefore going to take the hopeful and redemptive view that Pastor Gill didn’t know what he was talking about.
I’m also confident that he and his fellow leaders will recant utterances that turn out to be false. We know what the good book says about falsehoods, and as far as I know, it does not make a distinction between the intentional and the unintentional. I’m not a scholar on these matters. Feel free to correct me.
On vaccination, a clear divide has emerged among churches in Trinidad and Tobago. In late December seven churches suggested vaccination against Covid-19, taking the same communitarian view that had been shared in this space a few days before Christmas.
“While you have a free choice… we urge you to see what modern science has done in fighting so many diseases that haunted the world 50 years ago – polio, measles, tetanus, flu, hepatitis B, mumps, chickenpox, malaria, etc.”, they said in their statement.
“In the service of all, many were vaccinated”.
Earlier the Council of Evangelical Churches – which are more right-leaning – stated its opposition to mandatory vaccination. TT Response is going further with all-out opposition. It misused data in making direct and explicit links between Covid deaths and vaccine uptake in T&T. As more of us have become vaccinated, Gill claimed at last week’s news conference and consistently at the pulpit, more people have died. “Higher vaccination percentages are directly proportional to higher death and infection rates”, McDowell falsely asserted.
“Poison”, “evil”, “barbaric” and “abominable” were all words that they deployed. The resistance pastors cannot seem to reconcile the contradiction of claiming to be for choice, and claiming that the thing you’re open to having your flock choose will cause their death. Either it makes no sense, or it is cynical and disingenuous. Again, I’m going to summon their good angels, and choose to believe that they did not see the contradiction.
The author is a media consultant, at oringordon.com