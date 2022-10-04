You had to hand it to Paula Gopee-Scoon. She appeared to have been at her most exercised. She turned up in flats, shoes made expressly for walking. She was the Government’s representative on a budget-night panel discussion.
By the time she joined the set, we had already heard from the likes of Timothy Hamel-Smith, Port of Spain business leader Gregory Aboud, Opposition MP Anita Haynes and UWI political scientist Dr Bishnu Ragoonath. He had come closest to being merely sympathetic to what the Finance Minister had delivered earlier in the afternoon. He had some concerns, nevertheless.
One overriding theme was that this package was a new list of promises. Also, that we continue to suffer the enormous gap between statements of intent, and delivery.
Nothing that the Finance Minister said in the four hours and five minutes he held the floor provided any sense of reassurance. Gregory Aboud had wondered aloud about how a package could get here from the UK in two days, and take two weeks to reach its ultimate destination. He came across as absolutely uninspired, bereft of hope, without anticipation.
The minister was warned about the level of cynicism in the room and on the air.
We have come out of a difficult period, she said, sizing up the task ahead of her. She said the Finance Minister was pointing out that “when we came into office seven years ago, we found ourselves in a very difficult situation, and as we moved through that period we were hit with Covid-19, which really threw all economies into a tailspin, and after that the Russia-Ukraine war. But added benefit of increased energy prices, which we are putting to good use, across several areas in the budget. But I would say we have done extremely well. We have reduced our deficit. When we came in it was nine per cent. We have reduced this to one per cent. The forex cover—we have eight months’ cover; the norm is three months. I think we are looking good. We have introduced a lot of opportunities for young people, first job opportunities.
“We spoke a lot of diversification, which again is continuing; 2.25 per cent growth; our manufacturing exports have increased substantially. When one looks at the diversification spectrum, and in tourism, you can see the new opportunities in tourism, the improved hotel stock.”
She named some on the ground, and others to come. Tobago Comfort Inn—70 rooms, looking into Rockley Point in Tobago. Increased cruise ship arrivals. “So I can say that we are on the right trajectory, in terms of manufacturing, in terms of tourism. Increased activity in the energy sector, increased incentives. So one is looking forward to increased production, increased prices in both oil and gas, increasing production levels. Overall, there is quite a lot to look forward to, opportunities for training and youth apprenticeship programmes. In the manufacturing sector, we taking in 320 persons over the next five years; wood furniture sector, an additional 50 persons.”
In her own ministry, she said there was ongoing outsourcing. She said her people had brought in at least five new investors during this period. “In the last fiscal,” she dubbed it. She talked about proposed apprenticeship programmes in manufacturing. She went for about five minutes, virtually non-stop.
To the extent that she was tripped up, it was because of the rapid fire with which she was determined to deliver. She went at it, as if seeking to get all in, in a single go.
On a question as to the need for a possible Ministry of Implementation, she did not argue against it. Short of this, she responded to a question over the decision to divide what is now the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) into three separate entities. “If you’re doing something one way and it is not working out, won’t you seek to change it?” she protested.
Seeking to strike back, MP Haynes snickered that the Government appeared to be in a world of its own, a different reality from the rest of us.
In the seven years since her party has been in Government, Gopee-Scoon said no member of the Opposition has come to her, or sought to make representation for any of their constituents who may have a project for which they need State support. “They simply keep complaining and not representing,” she said, without rancour or venom, but in the unmistakeable spirit of verbal combat.
Dr Ragoonath said he was concerned about “the human dimension” in current governance arrangements, in terms of how we get progress.
Gopee-Scoon owned the sentiment, doubling down, however, on the array of subsidies still a vital part of life for a huge slice of ordinary life. Those at the end of the spectrum, she called them. “You have to remember that we are still carrying a heavy bill in energy, electricity, in water, in CDAP. If you are making $7,500 a month, or less, you will pay no taxes.”
It was graceful combat on display, offence with panache. She left the set highly energised, with a sense of assurance over a mission accomplished.
—Andy Johnson
is a veteran journalist.
