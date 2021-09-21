Pauline’s untamed grief

Pauline Bharat is reported to have “sat in her tattered clothing and cried” when a reporter visited her home in late July, telling her about the guilty verdict pronounced upon the two men who had murdered her son.
This was the outcome of the 15-year search for “justice” in the horrific murder of Sean Luke. He was six years old at the time. His killers were 13 and 16, respectively. She said then that the only justice, for her, was the return of her son. She had with her during the interview Sean’s kindergarten certificate, a Mother’s Day card and paintings he had kept in his schoolbag.
She was “not happy” that the killers got a sentence of years in jail for their crimes. “May God have mercy on them,” she said. “Because it ent finished yet. I hope they have remorse in their souls for what they did to my child. The justice what I want is that I want back my son. I have no justice.”
In the reporter’s own assessment then, he reported that “the murder has wrecked her emotionally”. It was based on further insights into her state of mind, a decade and a half later. “When I go to bed at night, I does put my mouth into the pillow and bawl, and that is how I does do it. I say, father take this feeling out of me. That is what those murderers do to me, for the rest of my life.”
When sentencing came around in mid-September, Ms Bharat was disappointed they did not get the death penalty. She was described as being angry. “She felt they would do it again” when they come out of prison. One of the guilty was sentenced to roughly 17 and a half years; and the other, 11 and a half years, with time off for the time they have already spent on remand. One of them would be 33 then, and the other 27.
Again, she insisted, nothing would satisfy her, short of the return of her murdered son. “Look how they fight to save their own life,” she protested. “My son was begging for his mummy,” when they killed him. “They want to go to play good in jail, to come out.”
She also said that had it not been for the huge public outpourings in the responses to the kidnap and murder of Andrea Bharatt earlier this year, Sean’s case would still be dragging on.
Ms Bharat exhibits here what appears, at least on the surface, to be what is categorised as unresolved, unremitting grief.
Writing in the Journal of Evidence-based Social Work (2010), Suy Hyun and Wilfred Gallant refer to a programme of 12 bi-weekly music-based counselling sessions for women in such situations. Using information from pre-testing and post-testing techniques, they found that results suggested “a positive impact” on the individuals as subjects. They said a range of indices involving symptoms of depression were monitored.
For most of us, it is established, grief is a period of sorrow and distress that gradually eases as we accept our loss, and move on. It is “an experience of reaching for someone or something familiar, to find that they are not there”. It may look and feel like clinical depression, but it is not. It is grief, the authors say.
In Understanding Unresolved Grief, a blog on Trauma, Grief and Loss, Rachel Eddins said in March 2013, when you experience a loss, your life is forever changed, but over time, you can return to living without pain. But, she says, for some the loss can cause such immense emotional upheaval that it never ceases. It leads the subject to suffer from unresolved grief.
Such persons may never reach a point of acceptance of the new reality, and remain stuck. This is said to be “different from normal grief, in various ways”. It is said to “last much longer, for many years sometimes”, is much more severe, not lessening with time, and instead often worsens.
It interferes with a person’s ability to function normally, in daily life. One tell-tale symptom is obsession with, and preoccupation and yearning for, the person they have lost.
This tremendously distressed mother is now 58. She said she hoped the verdict against her son’s killers would have made her feel better. It has not, she said.
Here is a textbook case of someone knocking at the door for the best that we have to offer, regarding clinical analysis and treatment.
A portrait has been presented in the reporting of this national tragedy and its climax, of someone who cannot fathom the maxim which says that justice is a process, and not a decision or an outcome.
Reaching out to her appears as urgent as it can get.
