Paying the price in Gaza

Bari Weiss, a well-known Jewish-American writer, wrote recently on Substack—a subscription platform for independent journalists—about Palestinian civilian casualties in Gaza: “Some of these people are entirely innocent non-combatants, including children. This is an unspeakable tragedy. It is also one of the unavoidable burdens of political power, of Zionism’s dream turned into the reality of self-determination”. Given that Weiss started the piece by talking about her own fertility struggle, her justifying the killing of children struck many as crass, cruel and hypocritical.
She got beaten up on Twitter for it, but she spoke a harsh truth. To many Israelis and others in the diaspora, a high toll in Palestinian lives is, unfortunately given the current circumstances, the unavoidable price of a secure Jewish homeland. Keyword: secure. The Israeli bombardment killed at least 230 Palestinians, including 65 children, and wounded 1,620 people. Palestinian rockets killed 12 Israelis, including two children. In Gaza, the bombardment further degraded already badly bombed-out housing, piling new rubble on old rubble. In the age of Covid-19, the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) destroyed hospitals. Perhaps the worst of what will unfold in Gaza won’t be by being blown to bits.
So in examining the 11-day war, we’re not going to Animal Farm this issue. It’s complex and messy, and does not cleave along neat, simple lines.
We are going to speak some truths—about the IDF’s terrible, militaristic brutality on civilians in Gaza and the West Bank, for a start. Their actions are regularly condemned by a majority of countries at the UN, but are regularly bailed out by the US on the Security Council.
Israeli, Jewish and Jewish-American views on the occupied territories are not monolithic. The Israeli left and Jewish-American liberals/progressives such as Bernie Sanders frequently criticise Israeli government policies and actions.
But overall the iron fist is as popular with Israelis as the Iron Dome, the country’s missile defence system. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption causes his popularity to fall; his military operations make Israelis turn to him again. The trajectory of his approval rating is often in the opposite direction of his bombs.
Israel is one of the most heavily militarised countries in the world, by far the most heavily-armed in the region, its only nuclear power, and its Iron Dome intercepts a high proportion of Palestinian rockets. Hamas is hopelessly out-gunned.
But if you’re family to one of the civilians killed in Israel, you’re not going to be thankful that casualties on your side were light. Hamas firing on civilian neighbourhoods is unjustifiable.
The most powerful determinant of the price of a secure homeland is the Holocaust. The genocide of six million Jews at the hands of the Nazis during World War two, in the years leading up to 1945, is central to the thinking around protecting the state of Israel.
Never again are Israelis going to put up with the incineration of Jews —not in Hitlerite ovens, not by Palestinian rockets.
Netanyahu himself has suggested that the price of attacking Israel will be prohibitively high. It’s not rocket science, no pun intended. Israel will strike back ten times harder. The destruction of the building housing AP and Al Jazeera is an example of this intentional disproportionality. It’s an 11-storey building. There are easily ten units per floor. Let’s be conservative and halve that. That’s 55. Saying that Hamas had a presence in the building is vague.
The choice of address by the foreign media means that the building passed muster—for safety, location and rental. Foreign bureaux in hotspots often share addresses. Safety in numbers. If Israeli intelligence is as world-class as we’re told, they, Mossad, could have surgically extracted any Hamas cells.
But the Israeli military needed to make a statement by blowing up the entire building, irrespective of whether Hamas occupied one, ten, or 21 units of a well-known office complex. That is the price.
Here’s how Palestinians see it. They’re in an abusive, cruel relationship with Israel, their occupying power, which is systematically squeezing them out of their land in the West Bank. If one much stronger person has total power and domination over another and rules by force or fists, desperation is going to make the oppressed party to lash out, knowing that they could be badly hurt in retaliation.
IDF spokespeople say Hamas uses human shields – hides armaments among citizens so that it can reap propaganda benefit from their deaths. The argument is brain dead. The Gaza strip at 365 square kilometres is a little bigger than Tobago, with a population of just over two million. The density means it’s heavily urbanised.
It’d be great for the IDF if Hamas militants put on bright red jumpsuits and did a charge of the lightheaded brigade at IDF forces, but that’d be stupid. They’re going to hide munitions and cells wherever they can. They’re not engaged in a symmetrical fight.
I’m returning to this issue next week. A church brother on a WhatsApp group chat asserted that God gave all of the land to Israel, and that’s the end of the matter. I told him that that was a fundamentalist position, and I’ll have no truck with fundamentalism of any kind. It didn’t go well. We’ll talk about that.
