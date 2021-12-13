In what looks like a self-shot video, former minister and judge Herbert Volney is on an unidentified beach somewhere, about to wade into the sea, and sends a defiant-sounding message to the prime minister: “There’s not a damn thing that you can do about it.”
But in the spirit of “hol’ meh back” badmen not really intent on charging forward – or fighting at all – Volney was evasive when asked by this newspaper whether he shot the video in T&T, and offered up more words than War and Peace when pressed. He would not give a straight answer.
That’s not how civil disobedience works, m’lud. If you’re laying siege to a public space in protest and in a public show of defiance, you plant your placard on the turf for everyone to see.
If you’re not in T&T, as appears probable, you should tell folks minded unwisely to summon defiant courage that it’s a faux rebellion. That you were larking about. And in the seasonal spirit, volunteer to pay the fines of anyone you caused to take up arms in your cause here. We know you can afford to pay a fine, because you told us so.
Despite the aesthetic risk in taking off my shirt and revealing a torso that no amount of gyming could chisel, I too enjoy the beach. And it’s been almost two years since I took a sea bath. The authorities aren’t punishing us or curtailing our freedoms by closing beaches. There’s public health logic to it.
The way we interact at beaches at peak times makes spread likely. It’s difficult to take the precautions against spread that we need to, and enjoy the beach in the normal way – particularly on weekends and holidays. But dips at dawn when there isn’t another soul besides you, are another matter. Lifting restrictions in a way that acknowledges both isn’t easy.
Dr Keith Rowley has at news conferences held out the prospect of being able to take dips in the sea by Christmas. People want their life back. The nascent Volney Rebellion is a sign of this Covid-19 fatigue. That fatigue seemed to have gripped the Government as well. How does a country go from a 10 p.m curfew to 2 a.m bar limes in a matter of days? Lockdowns are economically crippling and have been abandoned as a spread containment strategy, but progressions should be gradual.
Sunday’s figures were 24 dead and 558 new infections recorded the preceding 24 hours. When set against these numbers, the volume of movement and traffic is jarring. On containment, we don’t seem to have any gears between park and sixth.
The number of people seeking vaccinations has stalled. With a population of 1.4 million, roughly half – 654, 550 – has completed the two-shot regimen. Booster shots (third vaccines) lag way behind – 40,297. That’s understandable because they’re a comparatively new addition, but the Ministry of Health did not communicate the initial rollout clearly enough.
They brought more clarity to their schedule last week, but not before many people sought and failed to get boosters. I was one of them. And yet, others like me were given shots at other locations, because, they were told, demand was low and they could be given. It seemed ad-hoc and inconsistent. I’m due my booster on December 30, but I’ve been reliably told that I would “get through” today if I went to a particular vaccination centre. There are sufficient vaccines, willing arms, and low uptake. Make it easier, Mr Deyalsingh.
I empathise with the minister, his senior team of doctors/administrators; as well as doctors, nurses and medical professionals down the chain. Managing a pandemic is hard, and a lot about it is unknown.
However, let me circle back to a matter I touched on briefly last week. That is the decision by Principal Medical Officer Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards to accept the role of director on the board of Angostura Holdings Limited, manufacturers of the world-famous Angostura Bitters and a variety of rums, including popular favourite White Oak.
Deyalsingh chose to point out what was not illegal. “I have been advised that the public service regulations do not debar a public officer from taking up an appointment as long as the appointee can perform their duties”, he said. He’s right. But that’s not the point.
Earlier, in her own defence, Dr Abdool-Richards pointed out that it was a role for which she was academically and professionally qualified. She’s right. But that’s not the point.
For the sake of this argument, I’m going to give to Angostura that it’s a well-governed company, with a top-notch team of executives and good, progressive hiring practices.
One of the primary tasks of a board is maximising shareholder value, through ensuring increased profitability. In the case of Angostura, it does so by selling as much of its products as possible, including its rums. That’s fine. It’s what companies do.
But doctors have to treat ailments and medical conditions caused by alcoholism. And even though liquor manufacturers are not responsible for consumers’ alcohol abuse, there’s a clear conflict between that medical role and Dr Abdool-Richards’ working to maximise rum sales.
The question of whether she can manage both roles given the demands of the pandemic misses the point. She’s a smart, seasoned and tested professional, and should be able co-manage roles as senior doctor and company director. Just not that kind of company.
• The author is a media consultant, at oringordon.com