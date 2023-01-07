Pervasive uselessness

Recently, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley declared that having “reflected deeply” on crime “for quite a while” he will hold a national consultation in 2023 to get “a document of things to do”. Heavens! After seven years as prime minister? And five years as Opposition Leader?! And 36 years in Parliament at taxpayers’ expense? What an utterly useless political career this has turned out to be.
At the annual rate, 2023 would reach over 4,000 murders committed under this man’s watch, 606 last year, the highest ever. We are now among the most murderous nations in the world. And in seven years, besides appointing three useless national security ministers, making excuses such as blaming parents and uttering inanities like “crime is the business of crime”, all Rowley has done is set up two useless committees on the issue. Now he wants a national conversation! Constantly “rehearsing in the spotlight”, as Lloyd Best would have said.
And this elementariness pervades his approach to the other critical national issues—a stagnant economy declining dangerously; cancerous social decay bringing chaos; and institutional dysfunctionality plaguing delivery of critical services to citizens. After 36 years in Parliament! How useless can a prime minister get?
Indeed, uselessness pervades the entire politics and governance of Trinidad and Tobago. Its genesis is our deformed Constitution that has denied the emergence of our Parliament as the strong supervisor of the nation. In any functioning democracy, the Parliament acts for the people as a fierce watchdog of the State, the Cabinet and entire government, providing potent, effective representation of the people, preventing uselessness. But we have an essentially supine Parliament dominated by the Cabinet which is itself dominated by the prime minister. In this hollow democracy, the presence of the people is only felt momentarily and elementarily, at election time, waving flags, wearing party colours and shouting silly slogans. Afterwards, the people are fundamentally shut out of governance and become powerless victims of their shallow democracy that facilitates massive inefficiency, corruption and mismanagement in national affairs. Prime ministers and leaders in all public institutions—Cabinet, police, Judiciary, et al—engage in highest slackness with impunity. Small wonder the verdict of uselessness hangs over our Parliament as well.
Now comes another farce of our deformed Constitution—the election of the Head of State, another high-sounding hollowness to be elected by the Electoral College, also high-sounding and empty. In a 2013 column, “Our hollow head”, I described the President as a “cardboard figure” with minimal authority and independence parading as head of the national family. “The president is selected, not elected. Any voting is a sham,” I wrote. Last week, an Express editorial said “the president is effectively a government appointee, notwithstanding the ritual of the Electoral College”. The present choice of Christine Kangaloo will prove the point.
And after the presidential choosing charade, the newly selected emerges to do the Government’s bidding. In my 2013 column, “Wrong start, Mr President”, I chastised new President Anthony Carmona for being a “mere decorative appendage” in his first public appearance at a patently political celebration of the People’s Partnership Hoop of Life tournament. I asked, “What were you doing there, Sir? You had no function. You just stood there. They didn’t even give you the opportunity to speak. You could only mutter a few words through the Prime Minister, asking her to tell the winning team some little thing. This is humiliation, having the President standing there as furniture, a cardboard figure, dumb and secondary.”
Indeed, even the gutsy Arthur NR Robinson could only use the power of delay as President before acceding to instructions from then-Prime Minister Basdeo Panday to appoint losing general election candidates as senators/ministers. And as the Express editorial says, President Paula-Mae Weekes, more than any other, “has revealed the extent to which the president is a creature of the government, specifically the prime minister”. When Rowley badly wanted Gary Griffith not re-appointed police commissioner, he visited President’s House and interrupted the constitutional process of the merit list of candidates for police commissioner going to the Parliament, doing irreparable harm to the Office of the President. Such reduction of the nation’s highest office!
This other absurdity is also facilitated by our deformed Constitution. A sitting prime minister can anoint a successor and move to the Office of the President as easily as a walk in the park. This was strongly rumoured as Keith Rowley’s plan, which he denied. But the possibility always remains. A prime minister could ensure a puppet as his replacement, and using his parliamentary majority, go on to occupy the Office of the President but retain very strong influence, if not complete control, of the Cabinet. One-man rule would have been confirmed in Trinidad and Tobago.
See our condition, folks, with our deformed Constitution and its elementary democracy hobbling this nation for 60 years? Democracy should mean supremacy of the people with leaders as their servants. It is the way to avoid a useless prime minister, a useless president and a useless Parliament; and to remove the pervasive uselessness in the politics and governance of Trinidad and Tobago.
—Ralph Maraj