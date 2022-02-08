Petition for Felix Dean

The pan-Caribbean anti-death penalty organisation Greater Caribbean for Life issued a statement at the end of last year, updating interested parties on its campaign across the region.
It was based on a three-year campaign, 2018 to 2021. It reported that in some cases, member states revised their positions from absolutely negative to conditionally reservist.
Some member states held their hands, at the United Nations General Assembly, in voting on the issue. This provided some measure of hope for the organisation.
In Trinidad and Tobago, however, this situation remains static. An official insistence on retaining the death penalty runs up, however, against the rock of impossibility when it comes to carrying it out. The Attorney General, it is important to restate, had announced in April 2017, his intention to proceed with arrangements for the execution of 25 condemned prisoners whom he said had exhausted all the avenues available to them for avoiding what to him was the inevitable.
Almost five years later, the country has heard nothing more from him on this issue. The status quo remains. Persons on Death Row continue in this state of perpetual in-betweenity.
While we remain frozen in this space, the justice system also appears immovable when it comes to petitions for clemency.
The case of Felix Dean cries out for renewed attention. He is the man from Palo Seco who was found guilty and sentenced to death in 1987, for the murder of a lady with whom he had had an extra-marital relationship. His story is not a new one. It was highlighted again last year in the series titled “The Prison Interviews” by Dr Sheila Rampersad.
In 2017, some 76 persons signed a petition supporting a plea for clemency presented by a former prison welfare officer, in this matter. I claimed that Mr Dean had “turned to Christianity”, that he had become “very sorry and regretful” for the crime he had committed. It has to be remembered that, from the facts in the matter, then 36 years old, Felix Dean appeared to have acted in self-defence. His wife, Kamla, who died late last year, had also supported the petition for clemency, saying she was willing to take him back, and to support him. Incidentally, she repeated those intentions when the matter was highlighted again last year. Knolly Bacchus, then-president of the Palo Seco/Los Charon Village Council, also stood with him.
Rita Mohammed, Mr Dean’s sister, wrote a prior petition in November 2011. It was addressed to the then-Minister of Justice. Twenty-three other persons added their names to that request. These included Christine Neptune, then-Councillor for the Palo Seco district.
During a session sometime in 2012, the country’s Mercy Committee considered the case of Felix Dean, and concluded that he did not qualify for a pardon. No grounds were reported as to the reason for this decision. In April 2013, Mr Dean’s niece, Lydga Mohammed, submitted another plea for clemency. Writing on behalf of a group of relatives, the pleading argued that “we the family of Felix Dean” were again asking for consideration that he be granted a pardon for the crime he committed 25 years previously.
“He is now over 70 and is in poor health, suffering with hypertension, glaucoma and diabetes, and has had surgery for hernia. If he is released, his children and myself are all willing to accommodate him and oversee his re-integration.
“In addition, he would be willing to undergo any automatic monitoring as may be requested under the draft Administration of Justice Act. He would also be willing to abide by any other conditional requirements for his release,” this petition said.
Copies of various versions of these appeals were forwarded to such authority figures as former presidents, the late Arthur NR Robinson and Anthony Carmona, during their times in office. Former national security minister Edmund Dillon, the current Attorney General and the Director of Public Prosecutions have also been similarly petitioned. In an earlier plea to the chairman of the Mercy Committee in September 2001, Vijay Sankersingh, listing himself as a Palo Seco contractor, stated his intention to hire Mr Dean immediate upon his release. Signing as a councillor in November 2011, one Morena Martin-Frederick addressed the then-Minister of Justice, asking that Mr Dean be allowed “another chance to continue his remaining life with his family and friends”.
The latest attempt to jog the conscience of those in this circle of clemency was submitted by attorney Daniel Khan in June 2020. He was incidentally a former Inspector of Prisons and would have had occasional direct contact with prisoner Dean.
What this case exposes is the extent to which the systems for review and for revision of the penalties imposed on persons at the hands of the law are badly broken. What is urgently needed is a fundamental reassessment of the rules in this aspect of the justice game.
—Andy Johnson is a veteran journalist