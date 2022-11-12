In last week’s episode of school violence, we saw a lack of respect for school authorities writ large. The accustomed respect for the office of the principal was missing. The core incivility of life in our society has been demonstrated for all to witness. The National Parent-Teacher Association president opined, “It comes as a shock for a lot of people when these videos come out, but this is what is occurring within our schools.” Frankly, Mr Kevin David, the shock has long worn off. What we now know is that a principal’s involvement made no difference.
Speaking about the brawl, the education minister said, “The law allows for such students to be removed from the system to restore an atmosphere of safety and security to the learning environment... Our education system will not be held to ransom by students who... continue to disrupt our schools.” She was unclear about which pupils would be removed; was it only the fighters? Is any responsibility placed on those pupils who encouraged or failed to stop the fight? Society cannot exist when individual rights supersede communal obligations. We already know that 17 schools have a police presence to control our children.
School violence was long in coming, and we may hasten to blame the current ministry officials, but it has been a cumulative, society-wide effort. We broke the communal bond in the mad scramble to make money and achieve status. We embraced the neo-liberal stance in the post-1970s, and our abiding credo was “The devil takes the hindmost!” Not even 1990 stopped our greed and the studied ignoring of the pain felt by the less fortunate.
In more recent times, our leaders have stooped to shameless vitriol. Facebook also gave licence to spew abuse and disrespect our national institutions and anyone who disagreed with us. We brought our children to the frontlines of protest and increased the badgering of our primary school teachers. What did we expect would be the harvest? How will we bottle the genie that is now out?
Another expression of our greed is the casual disrespect to the marginalised. The contempt was immortalised in the lack of action accompanying the test results of 3,000 children in early childhood and primary schools given to Dr Tim Gopeesingh, then-education minister. That study found that 25 per cent of the children required little external assistance to achieve educational success, 25 per cent could achieve success with some degree of external neurodevelopment assistance, and the other 50 per cent needed significantly more help. Ten years after, some of the disrupters are likely those children.
In April 2016, Dr Lackram Bodoe warned Parliament about the ADHD problems affecting 12 per cent of our young children, and suggested another 15 per cent had other developmental challenges. We ignored him.
Covid came, and the less-well-off children had no devices; by one estimate, that number was 35,000 or 17 per cent of all pupils. But we moved on. The 2022 SEA results showed that more than half of our pupils scored less than 50 per cent in the examinations—tragically, 3,000 pupils are placed into secondary schools.
What do we expect if they cannot pick up a book and understand what they see? We selfishly short-circuit our national chances of success. We are converting our schools into dens of indiscipline and our teachers into babysitters. Simultaneously, we have subverted our school administrations by emphasising certification over experience. Men have been shunning the teaching profession, and we are trying to use women to corral adolescents with hyperactive impulses. That will not work; women are more vulnerable in such aggressive situations.
Educational contexts are emotionally demanding, yet ours are starved of resources. Misbehaviour and aggressive acts by pupils possibly form the most stressful part of teaching. Many parents of these disadvantaged children cannot come to the schools since they are “essential” workers; they cannot get time off, nor can they afford to take it.
The anti-social behaviours witnessed mirror what the pupils experience elsewhere. Deviant peers encourage deviant behaviours, underlining the significance of social networks to the violence problem. The more there is an acceptance of anti-social behaviour, the more likely the youths will participate.
Engaging in violent behaviour is a means of enhancing status, and pupils who bully befriend one another. Microsystems of peers (socialisation during childhood and adolescence), the family (abuse or neglect, lack of parental monitoring), the school (school climate, teacher attitudes), and the community (exposure to violence) set the stage for violence—and its most substantial risk factors—to develop (Espelage, 2014).
Therefore, interventions must focus on emotional control, conflict management, stress coping and social skills training. These mediations should be holistic and inclusive of peers, teachers, school administrators, parents and the broader neighbourhood.
This mediation approach contradicts our knee-jerk reaction to call in the police, which is rooted in the simple assumption that as penalties for misbehaviour increase, misbehaviour should decrease. But no studies show that the no-tolerance approach works in stemming school violence. Hirschfield (2018) asserts that many studies indicate that merely stepping up punishments does not decrease the incidence of violence.
What do we wish for our young, books or guns? Our answer will determine our national future. Doing nothing will trigger a future societal breakdown.
—Noble Philip