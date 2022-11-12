NOBLE PHILIP

In last week’s episode of school violence, we saw a lack of respect for school authorities writ large. The accustomed respect for the office of the principal was missing. The core incivility of life in our society has been demonstrated for all to witness. The National Parent-Teacher Association president opined, “It comes as a shock for a lot of people when these videos come out, but this is what is occurring within our schools.” Frankly, Mr Kevin ­David, the shock has long worn off. What we now know is that a principal’s involvement made no difference.

Speaking about the brawl, the education minister said, “The law allows for such students to be removed from the system to restore an atmosphere of safety and security to the learning environment... Our education system will not be held to ransom by students who... continue to disrupt our schools.” She was unclear about which pupils would be removed; was it only the fighters? Is any responsibility placed on those pupils who encouraged or failed to stop the fight? Society cannot exist when individual rights supersede communal obligations. We already know that 17 schools have a ­police presence to control our children.

School violence was long in coming, and we may hasten to blame the current ministry officials, but it has been a cumulative, society-wide effort. We broke the communal bond in the mad scramble to make money and achieve status. We embraced the neo-liberal stance in the post-1970s, and our abiding credo was “The devil takes the hindmost!” Not even 1990 stopped our greed and the studied ignoring of the pain felt by the less fortunate.

In more recent times, our leaders have stooped to shameless vitriol. Facebook also gave licence to spew abuse and disrespect our national institutions and anyone who disagreed with us. We brought our children to the frontlines of protest and increased the badgering of our primary school teachers. What did we expect would be the harvest? How will we bottle the genie that is now out?

Another expression of our greed is the casual disrespect to the marginalised. The contempt was immortalised in the lack of action accompanying the test results of 3,000 children in early childhood and primary schools given to Dr Tim Gopeesingh, then-education minister. That study found that 25 per cent of the children required little external assistance to achieve educational success, 25 per cent could achieve success with some degree of external neurodevelopment assistance, and the other 50 per cent needed significantly more help. Ten years after, some of the disrupters are likely those children.

In April 2016, Dr Lackram Bodoe warned Parliament about the ADHD problems affecting 12 per cent of our young children, and suggested another 15 per cent had other developmental challenges. We ignored him.

Covid came, and the less-well-off children had no devices; by one estimate, that number was 35,000 or 17 per cent of all pupils. But we moved on. The 2022 SEA results showed that more than half of our pupils scored less than 50 per cent in the examinations—tragically, 3,000 pupils are placed into secondary schools.

What do we expect if they cannot pick up a book and understand what they see? We selfishly short-circuit our national chances of success. We are converting our schools into dens of indiscipline and our teachers into babysitters. Simultaneously, we have subverted our school administrations by emphasising certification over experience. Men have been shunning the teaching profession, and we are trying to use women to corral adolescents with hyperactive impulses. That will not work; women are more vulnerable in such aggressive situations.

Educational contexts are emotionally demanding, yet ours are starved of resources. Misbehaviour and aggressive acts by pupils possibly form the most stressful part of teaching. Many parents of these disadvantaged children cannot come to the schools since they are “essential” workers; they cannot get time off, nor can they afford to take it.

The anti-social behaviours witnessed ­mirror what the pupils experience elsewhere. Deviant peers encourage deviant behaviours, underlining the significance of social networks to the violence problem. The more there is an acceptance of anti-social behaviour, the more likely the youths will participate.

Engaging in violent behaviour is a means of enhancing status, and pupils who bully befriend one another. Microsystems of peers (­socialisation during childhood and adolescence), the family (abuse or neglect, lack of parental monitoring), the school (school climate, teacher attitudes), and the community (exposure to violence) set the stage for violence—and its most substantial risk factors—to develop (Espelage, 2014).

Therefore, interventions must focus on emotional control, conflict management, stress coping and social skills training. These mediations should be holistic and inclusive of peers, teachers, school administrators, parents and the broader neighbourhood.

This mediation approach contradicts our knee-jerk reaction to call in the police, which is rooted in the simple assumption that as ­penalties for misbehaviour increase, misbehaviour should decrease. But no studies show that the no-tolerance approach works in stemming school violence. Hirschfield (2018) asserts that many studies indicate that merely stepping up punishments does not decrease the incidence of violence.

What do we wish for our young, books or guns? Our answer will determine our national future. Doing nothing will trigger a future ­societal breakdown.

—Noble Philip

Putting muscle behind price gouging

Putting muscle behind price gouging

The Prime Minister’s warning against price gouging in the wake of ongoing flooding is timely, but unlikely to dissuade anyone from profiteering off the misery of flood-hit farmers and low-income consumers.

The proclivity to exploit consumer need is so commonplace and widespread that what may be considered extortionate pricing elsewhere is generally seen in T&T as normal business practice consonant with the laws of supply and demand. The line between demand-driven price increases and price gouging can be blurry—but in a situation of need resulting from a disaster, hiking the price of necessities such as food and medicine to the point where people cannot afford the basics should be a red flag of the unfairness associated with price gouging.

However, subjective terms such as “unfairness” are no more useful than an epithet, which is why we need muscular legislation that balances the interests of both producers and consumers during disasters. Price gouging during a disaster should be made a crime, but this will only work if farmers and other producers are supported. Criminalising price gouging during disasters would be anathema to the market unless accompanied by clear and speedy financial mitigation measures such as disaster insurance, grants, debt relief, special subsidies and no-interest credit, among others.

Robust disaster legislation would protect consumers from being at the mercy of vendors and businesses. Instead of relying on sellers to exercise their conscience and act in a fair and reasonable manner, legislation would give the Prime Minister’s words real power and allow the State to respond to disaster situations in a structured manner that reduces the scope for poor decision-making influenced by bias, discrimination and partisan political interests. It would also set the rules for the State’s ­response ­regardless of which political party is in office.

In this situation, there would be clear criteria for declaring a disaster, whether at the community, regional, island or national level. A declaration by the Prime Minister would trigger a suite of measures including quick access to funding, release of designated State resources and responses, and the activation of price-gouging laws, among others.

The key question is whether any government would be willing to be so hemmed in by the law that it loses the total discretionary powers it ­currently enjoys to determine when, why, how and to whom State ­resources are distributed.

Patronage, including disaster patronage, is a source of massive political power that is not easily relinquished by governments without pressure from organised public opinion. However, people contending with a disaster and fallout from it should not be held hostage to political vagaries and governments that blow hot and cold depending on their current political agenda.

It has been three months since agricultural areas of Trinidad began experiencing floods on a regular basis as the rainy season picked up speed. With farmers’ crops drowning under flood waters, Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein has been all but invisible—a fact probably explained by his social media posts which reveal just how distracted he is by the PNM’s upcoming internal elections in which he is running for the position of treasurer.

Soca on the back Burna?

While we debate if Tobago Carnival with its $17.5 million expense bill was worth it, I want to instead focus on something else that I found curious during the event. It involves the current state and future direction of our soca ­genre.

Leading up to Tobago Carnival, the music scene promised to deliver with the Scarborough Riddim which seemed to perfectly capture the “feel” of Tobago, particularly with two of the most popular songs on the riddim, Shurwayne Winchester’s “To Be Gonian”, and “We Reach” by Zan and Adana Roberts. However, when Burna Boy was announced as headlining the TOMAC event, soca and the Scarborough Riddim took a back seat to Afrobeats.

Leaving us behind

Leaving us behind

W hen we compare Trinidad and Tobago with some countries which also gained Independence in the ’60s, we get a profound insight into the tragic mismanagement of this country.

Mauritius, population of 1.3 million, attained sovereignty from Britain in 1968. With “no exploitable resources” like diamonds or oil, its prospects were so dismal, Nobel economist James Meade doubted its viability. But outstanding leadership moved that nation from a sugar-based monoculture to a diversified upper middle-income economy involving tourism, finance, textiles, agro-processing and advanced technology, achieving over five per cent annual economic growth for almost 30 years.

...And we will remember them

...And we will remember them

He would turn up at one of the three army camps we had in those days—Teteron, Ogden or Union Hall. His kit, such as they could be so considered—sometimes a tunic worn past its expiry date, other times a plain shirt, both items looking as though they were specially laundered for that important day; trousers neat with seams; footwear that he’d somehow acquired that resembled drill boots, likelier “washikongs”; and most importantly, his facial hair and features groomed to perfection.

No place to hide

No place to hide

Things have been warming up (or deteriorating) lately in the political arena among those who see others as pothounds; those who consider themselves as thoroughbreds; and those who accuse challengers of the established order as possessing sinister motives.

Stuart Young, Minister of Energy, demeaned PNM members who offered themselves for leadership positions in the party’s forthcoming elections. He claimed that since 2015, some of them have done nothing but criti­cise the party leaders “like little pothounds barking at our ankles as though they are the opposition and now they want to put themselves forward and call themselves firstly PNM members and then secondly want to be PNM leaders”.

History repeating itself

History repeating itself

The Honourable Minister of National Security, Fitzgerald Hinds, in his own inimitable way, has made several pronouncements in several fora in which he unarguably seeks to draw a connection between the alarming upsurge in violent crimes committed by the criminal element using increasing high-capacity automatic firearms, and firearms in the hands of persons who have been issued permits to own and/or use firearms by the Office of the Commissioner of Police.