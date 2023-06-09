Plan your life purposefully

ONLY one human being can purposefully make things happen for you in this world: you. It is nobody else’s responsibility. Parents, friends, teachers, and others may assist you by providing information, encouragement, incentives, and motivation, but planning purposefully ultimately rests with you.
Jim Rohn said: “If you don’t design your own life plan, chances are you’ll fall into someone else’s plan.” Seeing time as your friend and also a valuable asset is very important. Time has no reverse gear and is always on a mission to leave behind people who waste their lives away and refuse to plan purposefully for their future.
Time is colour blind, status blind, position blind, money blind, and possesses no patience, sympathy or empathy.
You have the choice of running meaningfully with the gift of time and reaping great benefits, or you may deliberately ignore its daily golden opportunities and end up suffering mental, social, emotional, physical, and spiritual bankruptcy.
Planning involves order, discipline, and arranging your life as to what you want to do, why you want to do it, where you want to do it, how you plan to do it, and with whom you want to do it. Ask these hard questions as you continue your life’s journey.
I am meeting some youngsters who have already decided on their career paths and can articulate how to achieve their goals. That is excellent news.
I am also speaking with youngsters and adults with tremendous potential to accomplish extraordinary things in life, but unfortunately, act as though things will click into place as they sit in the seat of slothfulness.
This latter group wastes time at school, college, university, and other formal learning institutions.
Further to their demise, some regularly associate with people with no definitive plans for their future.
Planning your life should not be made exclusively from a financial platform but in progressive terms, where your entire personality becomes your target for growth and development.
Here are five areas to think about and act upon as you seek to formulate a firm purpose for your future.
Developing good social relationships with your peers and adults is essential. Such linkages help you foster precious friendships, get involved in teambuilding skills, sharpen your communication abilities, and expand your knowledge base, all of which can contribute to your social well-being.
Make your mind work for you purposefully.
Such action should involve diligently pursuing opportunities to enhance your mental capabilities.
Also, thinking positively and creatively can take you far beyond the average person’s way of doing things.
Remember, you are what you think, so fill your mind continuously with wholesome thoughts.
Shaping your emotions by discouraging negative feelings like hatred and bitterness from forming in that section of your mind can develop stability, self-assurance, and confidence as you pursue your imminent aspirations.
Take an optimistic view of life, and when you fail in any area, never set up a monument and bow down to it every day, but rather see a misstep as motivation to do better. Rate yourself highly, and never accept any devaluation from anyone.
Keeping yourself in a healthy physical state by way of good dieting, regular exercise, and adequate rest. Those actions are necessary to enjoy a healthy body and reap high dividends. Deciding to be physically unhealthy is a recipe for a frustrating future.
Developing your spiritual life should be seen as vitally essential. God is the source of all good and perfect things.
Therefore, committing your life to Him allows you to benefit from his guidance, wisdom, knowledge, and understanding. Those intangibles are priceless and, if embraced, can place you on the road to prosperity.
Planning will pay off. All areas of your life can experience growth, making you a well-rounded, focused individual to reap future benefits.
Plan purposefully by kicking off the shackles of laziness, and looseness and take a firm grip on your innate capabilities with which you have been blessed, and make something meaningful of your life. Why not start today? You may be surprised at the outcome.
Barbados Nation