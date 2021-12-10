WE were talking about herbs, and what a difference it makes to be able to pick them from your backyard. Some of mine are suffering because of the weather conditions, and I wished I could figure out what to do to protect them. My friend sent me a YouTube video of one herb planter in Macoya, and it was fascinating to see what Dindial Sikumar had produced on one acre of land. He said he had about ten different types, using grow boxes and grow beds—where the soil is piled up and can be enriched with compost and so on.
If you see how lush and healthy these plants looked! Basil leaves without any of those dried bits that plague mine; rosemary, thyme, mint, tarragon, chives, a beautiful array of seasonings that simply call out for a pot.
Sikumar had grown up in a farming family, attended St Augustine Junior and Senior Secondary schools, and then went on to The University of the West Indies to study agriculture. One acre yielded enough for him to have a thriving business that supplied restaurants and supermarkets.
Imagine what could be done for the country’s food bill if the Ministry of Agriculture would invest in 50 acres of land to produce herbs based on the methods he was using, he said (many times). Sikumar radiates energy and zest, drawing you in like a magnetic field as he describes how he came to adopt scientific methods to augment the farming life that had nurtured his love for the soil.
It so captivated me that I went on browsing and came across another video on the Eatahfood channel, which has been producing several outstanding recordings in their “Grown Home” series. They ought to be commended for the thoughtful, educational range they have covered over the years because they are showcasing many stories of people who are planting the land and demonstrating a way of life that is increasingly vital to our survival. They also do engaging cooking shows, featuring local produce and dishes.
One of their videos featured another livewire, Alpha Sennon, who created Whyfarm, which he merrily explains means: We Help You Farm. Sennon exudes the jovial enthusiasm that Sikumar does, and it is infectious. This video shows the work they are doing at their location on Quinam Road in Siparia. Here, they are not just growing food, but operate as a collective. Neighbouring farmers collaborate on what crops they would plant, ensuring that they are complementary, not competitive, and then harvest their produce together, packaging them into convenient groupings for householders.
This particular video was supported by Massy Stores, which had at the time opened a mini outlet in Siparia, where they were buying the output of this farming collective. It has helped the farmers find a market for their produce and it has encouraged the kind of efficiency of scale that comes from being able to share facilities and labour. Because they work together, they are not suffering from the instabilities that occur when there are gluts on the market.
For instance, one of my farmer friends has asked me to help him give away hundreds of ochroes because he does not want them to “spoil” and he is having difficulty getting his harvest to market. The large supermarkets are paying next to nothing for the ochroes, he said, but are selling them very profitably. He would rather give them away. It is a sad reality for farmers; on their own, it is hard to benefit from the work that goes into rearing crops (and the loss and despair from praedial larceny) without supportive systems.
Sennon and his group are hell-bent on building the agricultural sector in this country. A significant proportion of what they do is within the realm of teaching. They conduct workshops and mentor anyone interested in learning modern techniques. Sennon himself is a graduate of The UWI, where he did a range of courses in several aspects of farming. Agriculture, he said, is one of the most multi-disciplinary fields in the world, because it involves so many different skills. The old ways did not embrace the science as they should have, did not consider the aspects of marketing and distribution, and so farming has remained mired in an image of a lowly, menial profession, suited only for the unlettered.
Perhaps that is why there has been so little interest in entering the field. I know the Ministry of Agriculture has been speaking loudly about strengthening our food security, but every year, their budgetary allocations tell us that it is not a national priority, not seen as an element of national security by the State.
I don’t think that we are getting the grim reality of what climate change is doing globally to the production of food; or the availability of water. I have seen scary figures that show a phenomenal loss of plant and animal species. Are we so confident that in the face of global shortages we can rely on imported food? Can we afford to be so complacent that we keep kicking the can down the road in building our agricultural sector? We have to adapt to climate conditions that require planting food that will withstand the extremes. Surely, we are not naïve enough to believe that fairy godparents will emerge when the scramble for food and water begins.
—The author is an editor,
writer and cricket historian.
E-mail: vaneisabaksh@gmail.com