Playing chess with the Dragon

“For any developing economy dependent on a single export commodity, powerful economic and political forces, both domestic and external, qualify the choices open to governments and structure their incentives...it is tempting to put the blame on poor leadership and examples of questionable public policy. In the end, governments are the main recipients of oil revenues and decide how they will be spent.”
—Anthony T Bryan
(ed Boopsingh and McGuire, 2014)
There has been considerable dialogue in the public arena about the implications and possible impacts of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s announcement relative to the US waiver and the Dragon field.
Many comments posit that the Trinidad and Tobago Government is an independent actor in the overall picture. This posture runs counter to the quoted Bryan’s position. Some question whether the deal can be operationalised. None that I have read has explicitly spoken to the possible decisions by the T&T Government on public spending. This discussion appears to be purely the province of energy experts and political leaders. As a non-oil and gas expert, I wish to offer an alternative perspective.
Our history of relationships with Venezuela precedes this event. We have long been a place of refuge for fleeing Venezuelan political refugees. There used to be several news items about fishermen being caught by either government. Indeed, we all recall the Caricom spat over PetroCaribe. Prof Andrew Jupiter reminded us that the exploitation of these cross-border gas reserves has a long history and that agreements have been in place. These resources are not inconsequential, promising to radically change the participants’ fortunes.
Venezuela has withstood the economic sanctions for over three years. They found ways to ship their oil to third parties, including China. Nicolás Maduro has never seriously tried to provide greater internal freedom nor participate in the Norway discussions. At the beginning of 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the United States approached the Maduro regime for direct talks, in a significant geopolitical shift. These talks eased US sanctions, enabling Chevron to reactivate its oil operations in Venezuela on a six-month licence. Experts claim it would take Chevron two to three years to develop its assets. We therefore should be wary of the “experts” suggesting our permissions are useless.
None of the dialogue spoke to the recent Colombia-Venezuela agreement to revive the Antonio Ricaurte gas pipeline—a 139-mile installation that cuts across Guajira, the northernmost peninsula in South America, which had laid idle for a decade. This contract is more troublesome than ours, given the torturous history of the countries.
“Petropolitics” is not a new weapon, and Maduro, like Chavez, is a master of this game. The Chevron deal, the emergence of a new opposition alliance to replace Juan Guaidó, and the last US presidential election with the hardening of the Florida “lean” to the Republican party all conspire to create more wiggle room for both the US and Venezuela. These negotiations seek to bring a better life for ordinary Venezuelans.
On the T&T front, the Rowley Government has played the patient game, albeit with their cards tightly held to their chest. Remember the Delcy Rodriguez visit at the start of the Covid-19 restrictions? The Rowley-Young shuttles to London and Houston? The call to fire Mark Loquan and the National Gas Company (NGC) board for the Train 1 expenditure? We saw the moves but never connected the dots. Was that expenditure our fee to enter the consolidation game with the other trains? This is not a repeat of the Sandals negotiations since neither Shell nor BP is a small-bit player.
To his credit, Gregory McGuire saw the Train 1 move and, at the time, smelled the rat. (Express, November 2021). He did it in the face of a leading local commentator’s remark, “Atlantic LNG Train 1 is dead”.
We saw the return of Shell and their busy acquisition forays, but did we make sense of that? Mark Loquan, at the signing of the December 2022 Shell agreement, said, “The agreement could also free up resources for the development of offshore resources...(like) Manatee project and other deepwater acreage that will hopefully bring more gas into the system.”
In his recently published book, Jupiter reminded us that Shell plans for 25 years. In a January 31, 2023, Express interview, he detailed, “I think it was not by accident that it bought the interest in Atlantic to become the single largest shareholder, and also it bought BG, and it is involved with the government with this project. Shell would not invest its money unless it can get a return and unless it has sound legal backing for what it is doing.” That interview is a must-read.
As a country, we now have a golden opportunity to reset our development. Our people are suffering the effects of the global fallout of Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war. Life is brutish and dark for those outside the energy sector and business chambers. The workplaces are cruel and selfish arenas without dignity or respect.
Will we institute policies that will roll back our pain or continue to allow the rich to rub their hands in glee at the coming wealth? Will our politicians and their funders plan to steal all they can to our country’s detriment? We need to invest in our youth through better schools and healthcare to stop the crime plague. The next election will tell us our choice.
—Noble Philip