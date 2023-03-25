Please read, Excellency

Once in a while, when the nation’s ruling elites are summoned to put on display their airs and wears, we at the lower rungs of the social ladder get opportunities to view how those who consider themselves the upper castes parade like peafowls in the finest garments their TT$ can buy. Fortunately for us lesser mortals, television cameras are just about everywhere, especially when ceremonies, rituals and oftentimes plain bad manners come under close scrutiny of the ordinary citizens who look on with expressions of disgust at these pseudo-elites.
The installation last week of Christine Kangaloo as President of the Republic steered pretty clear of pomp, splendour and those delightful breaches of etiquette that set off gossip among those not invited, those invitees who chose to deliberately stay away and the public who, for entertainment from the upper classes, would otherwise watch Keeping Up Appearances.
From my vantage point, looking at the over two-hour event in which the earthy Christine, our new President, braved the disrespectful behaviour of her political opponents of yesterday and with her equally earthy populace who seemed to enjoy the entire affair, it proceeded without any hitches.
Many citizens will surely have felt that in light of the economic situation, such galas be suspended until better times return. Mercifully for Christine, The First Gentleman, PM Dr Keith Rowley and others, nothing marred the morning.
There is nothing wrong with the citizenry enjoying a little pomp and ceremony in these tough economic times. From what I saw on TV, there seemed to be no splurging on expensive food and liquor, but one can never tell for sure since I was not present at NAPA where the toasting and boasting took place.
The little I know about President Kangaloo, she comes across as a genial soul. There were times when senators brought her close to the brink of frustration. She maintained her cool and displayed tolerance that can only work in her favour as she embarks upon revolutionising the presidency—and this I base on what she said in her first address. If she succeeds in transforming President’s House, or part of its grounds, into the panyard she seems keen to have, that will be a huge step forward. Such small changes could instil in ordinary citizens a feeling of being closer to an official residence where, up to this day, the ordinary citizen can only look at from the outside.
A couple of “panyards” strewn across the vast public spaces in the vicinity may just change the perception the masses have of the house and grounds, but more important, have the people feel part of the household.
If I may venture to suggest to Her Excellency, modifications to her proposal to put panyards in presidential spaces and vice versa, she may add controlled-volume drumming and the playing of instruments other than the pan—the sitar, the mandolin, the Spanish guitar—since culture in our cosmopolitan country stretches way past the national instrument.
It’s not just music that will make a difference; poetry reading, polite public conversations on topics that will fuse, not divide, the nation (think Hyde Park), and many other simple touches will help revolutionise that office, break it down (not literally) and, in many ways, put it in the reach of the people to whom it really belongs. We are way past the day of the colonisers. The soirées, the afternoon tea, imperial dominance.
Talented nationals, among them intellectuals, can change the face of the presidency, the house and the dominance of grounds that separate it from the people. We can get our children and adults to eliminate some of the many hours a day and shift their focus from electronic devices glued to their hands to reading from the works of local storytellers and intellectuals. Such activities will bring calm to a nation, shift the focus of the youth to exploring our own history, and to lift the level of conversation, discussion to new heights that many of the more advanced civilisations made into an art.
It will be like exorcising the bloodbaths that now prevail and continue to disfigure the society and tarnish our soil, not to add decimate our young people. I may appear to be iconoclastic but let me assure the President, Government and all those who recognise that we have a responsibility to put this society back on track, one must break eggs to make a good omelette.
If Her Excellency knows anything at all about citizen Shah, aged though I may be, I am among many patriots who will give of our everything to make us one of the best countries in the world. Nothing less will send us to the hereafter with smiles on our faces, not tears on our cheeks.
Thank you for reading, Your Excellency.
—Raffique Shah