Recently, a sequence of events of major significance to the governance of the nation came to pass: the election of our President and Commander in Chief-designate, Ms Christine Kangaloo; assumption of office of the new President of the Senate, Mr Nigel De Freitas; and the swearing-in of Mr Richie Sookhai as the PNM’s new senator. Within the PNM, Stuart Young replaced Colm Imbert as chairman, and Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly was elected vice-chairman and subsequently elevated to deputy political leader.
Congratulations are extended to them all.
Common to all but one of these appointments was the shift from one official position to another by whatever mechanism so required. It was a contemporaneous reshuffle at the highest levels of governance, cleverly thought-out and skilfully orchestrated: the first on record.
So absorbed were we with the theatre: the unprecedented hierarchical changing of the guards, and especially the defence of our preferred presidential nominee, that the most profound component of the two-pronged reshuffle went virtually unnoticed.
It relates to conferment of the office of PNM deputy political leader—policy matters upon the shoulders of Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Minister of Education.
Just seven years in the gayelle, Dr Gadsby-Dolly’s meteoric elevation should be welcomed as a breath of fresh air: a strategic and timely visionary initiative of the PNM political leader.
Generally speaking, not much is heard of or from the PNM’s deputy political leaders in the political arena. It has been ages since one of them was appointed to act as prime minister. With former chairman Colm Imbert reshuffled to the office of deputy political leader—legislative matters, that anomaly should now be regularised.
The rise of Minister Dolly is not without its own compelling significance, the most being open recognition and appreciation of her unique leadership attributes. Intelligence and youth aside, she comes across as being resourceful, diplomatic, incisive and firm. On the rare occasions of confrontation she seems composed and confident.
Now challenged with a three-fold role of minister, deputy political leader and constituency representative, and accountable directly to the chief, her leadership potential will truly be tested to the extreme.
That, in the reshuffle, Dr Gadsy-Dolly has been plucked from the firmly entrenched post of vice-chairman which she overwhelmingly won at the recently held PNM elections and relocated in the position she now occupies at the sole discretion of the PNM political leader, sends a loaded message. Interestingly, she belongs to the generation X: the bridge that connects generations Y and Z to the baby boomers and elderly.
The baton has been passed for her to run a vital leg in the PNM’s transition relay. Given the dwindling confidence in our political parties, it is a long-overdue ray of hope in the rebuilding process which other political institutions should note.
In the case of Minister Gadsby-Dolly, she is relatively new in the business and on a learning curve. Politics apart, she must know that we wish her well. She can draw on the rich legacies of exemplars like Isabel Teshea, Muriel Green, Ada Date-Camps, Muriel Donawa-McDavidson and Joan Yuille-Williams, bearing in mind that today’s trials are excessively more complex than ever before. The environment is hostile, socio-economic and political exigencies are excruciatingly daunting, and sophistication is demanding more than circumstances can accommodate. Furthermore, we live in an instant world where expectations have soared to flights of fantasy.
In recognising these vicissitudes, the new deputy political leader must go brave: bring to bear disruptive and enterprising perspectives that will commit her party’s leadership to the future that is already here, unwaveringly embracing the abundance of energy, expanse of knowledge and artificial intelligence (AI) mindset of our young citizens. She must listen to their hearts, hear their cry, credit their intellect and guide them boldly into their promised land.
The journey will not be without its tempests: churning with envy, obstructionism, mischief and malevolence: iniquities for which, regrettably, we have become renowned. Whenever such incursions surface, she is advised to call to mind that progress is a virtue for which the upright all strive. It is also an ideal vehemently detested by detractors. She must be led by the precept that the virtue lies in the struggle, not the prize. The prize resides in the will of the Creator.
Whatever may have engaged Dr Rowley’s mind in making this selection may never be revealed. However, Minister Gadsby-Dolly has been elevated into a realm where only the strong survive, and the only rung further up is at the helm.
Go brave.
—Author Roy Mitchell is former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).